Brad Jackson throws 3 TDs for Texas State in 41-10 win over Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Brad Jackson threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns, plus ran in another score on the ground for Texas State in a 41-10 win over Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday.

Lincoln Pare rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries for one touchdown for the Bobcats (7-6), totalling 1,022 rushing yards in his final season. Chris Dawn Jr. caught two touchdown passes.

Jackson opened the scoring for Texas State off a 6-yard rush in the second quarter and the Bobcats went into halftime up 10-7. After the break, Jackson threw a 69-yard pass to Beau Sparks. Dawn Jr. caught passes from 12 and 14 yards out to score.

Pare broke away on a 63-yard run up the middle in the fourth quarter.

Kicker Tyler Robles hit two field goals for Texas State, from 30 and 28 yards out.

Aaron Turner caught Rice’s (5-8) only touchdown of the day, a 2-yard pass up the middle from quarterback Patrick Crayton Jr. Crayton Jr. finished the day completing four passes for 70 yards and one interception.

