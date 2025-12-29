Zabien Brown has a ‘clutch gene’ that has become part of Alabama’s DNA heading into the Rose Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown has a knack for making big plays. He’s delivered so many during…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown has a knack for making big plays. He’s delivered so many during two seasons with the Crimson Tide that there’s only one explanation: It’s part of his DNA.

“It’s just that clutch gene,” Brown said. “I don’t know what it is. It’s just clutch.”

He’s on the verge of becoming legendary and could get there when Alabama (10-3) plays No. 1 Indiana (13-0) and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on Thursday.

Brown, a sophomore, returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season, including a 99-yarder against Tennessee in the regular season and a 50-yarder against Oklahoma in the opening round of the CFP. Both were momentum-turning picks.

Throw in game-sealing interceptions against Georgia and Auburn in 2024 and a 68-yard fumble return for a score against Mercer, and it’s clear Brown is in elite company in Alabama lore.

“That dude probably has more career-changing plays than (most),” Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “We’ve had some phenomenal football players in these hallways but some special moments that he’s already created for this football team.”

Brown trails only All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick (2015-17) on the school’s career defensive TD list.

Brown’s play helped the No. 9-seed Crimson Tide in the regular season and advance in the playoffs already. Now, the Santa Ana, California, native gets to return home to play in front of family and friends.

“It really means the world to me, honestly,” Brown said. “It’s countless people that haven’t seen me play in two, three years. Going back home, Rose Bowl against the Heisman — can’t get any better than this.”

Brown’s ascension was expected as a highly-ranked signee in the 2024 recruiting class. But his path to stardom is unique.

Brown was a part of Nick Saban’s final recruiting class and was only on campus for a few days before Saban’s abrupt retirement. Brown decided to stay at Alabama, and after a mass exodus of players, was thrust into a starting role from his first spring practice. It didn’t take long for the new staff to see his potential.

“I think Zabien was as pro-ready as I had ever seen from a freshman,” Wommack said. “It’s amazing. The guys that are the most professional, detailed and disciplined tend to be the ones that make the biggest plays in the biggest moments.”

Two years later, Brown is the only player in Alabama’s secondary who has started every game over the last two seasons. And he’s been in the right place at the right time more often than not.

Even for Brown, it’s hard to quantify. He just knows when he knows.

“It’s a gut feeling,” Brown said. “You may get a ‘Spidey sense’ or something like that, but it’s really just trust in pulling the trigger. That’s it.”

Down 17-10 before halftime at Oklahoma earlier this month, Brown intercepted a pass from John Mateer and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. The play gave Alabama a much-needed boost in a 34-24 win.

His other pick-6 was twice as long. It came as time expired in the first half against Tennessee and provided another spark.

The Tide might need his heroics against Mendoza and a Hoosiers offense that’s turned the ball over just eight times this season. Alabama has full confidence Brown can be a difference maker. After all, there’s plenty of proof.

“You can call it the right place, but I think you make your own breaks, too,” coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I see what he does with his film study. I see what he does on the football field, in practice, whether it’s technically, just how important it is for him to be on the same page with the guys around him so he can take those calculated risks.

“He’s a really heady player and obviously a great athlete and playmaker.”

