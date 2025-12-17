Youngstown St QB Beau Brungard and 3 finalists for Buck Buchanan Award head FCS All-America team

Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard, a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the Football…

Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard, a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision, and the three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award for top defensive player head The Associated Press FCS All-America team announced Tuesday.

Brungard is on the first team and is among three Payton finalists who were recognized. Quarterback Cole Payton of North Dakota State in on the second team and Western Carolina QB Taron Dickens received honorable mention.

Brungard was Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the year after ranking No. 1 in the FCS in regular-season touchdowns responsible for (48) and No. 2 in total offensive yards per game (357.9).

The Buchanan Award finalists are all on the first team: Fordham linebacker James Conway and defensive ends Joshua Stoneking of Furman and Andrew Zock of Mercer.

First-team offense

Quarterback — Beau Brungard, Youngstown State, senior, 6-0, 215, New Middletown, Ohio.

Running back — Joshua Dye, Southern Utah, sophomore, 5-11, 205, Gilbert, Arizona.

Running back — Rodney Nelson, Monmouth, sophomore, 5-8, 195, Owings Mills, Maryland.

Offensive lineman — Titan Fleischmann, Montana State, junior, 6-4, 300, Pocatello, Idaho.

Offensive lineman — Trent Fraley, North Dakota State, junior, 6-1, 303, Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Offensive lineman — Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, junior, 6-5, 300, Washington Springs, South Dakota.

Offensive lineman — Griffin Empey, North Dakota State, sophomore, 6-3, 298, Stoughton, Wisconsin.

Offensive lineman — Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth, senior, 6-4, 295, Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Tight end — Chris Corbo, Dartmouth, senior, 6-5, 250, North Caldwell, New Jersey.

Wide receiver — Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, junior, 6-4, 190, Providence, Rhode Island.

Wide receiver — Josh Derry, Monmouth, junior, 5-9, 180, Towson, Maryland.

Wide receiver — Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 209, Marshall, Minnesota.

All-purpose — Michael Wortham, Montana, senior, 5-9, 190, North Highlands, California.

Kicker — Nick Reed, New Hampshire, sophomore, 5-7, 181, Harrison, New York.

First-team defense

Lineman — Joshua Stoneking, Furman, sophomore, 6-3, 264, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Lineman — Andrew Zock, Mercer, sophomore, 6-2, 250, Citra, Florida.

Lineman — Lando Brown, Southern Utah, senior, 5-11, 215, Gardena, California.

Lineman — Keyshawn Johnson, UT Martin, junior, 6-3, 230, Belle Glade, Florida.

Linebacker — Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, junior, 6-3, 240, Normal, Illinois.

Linebacker — A.J. Pena, Rhode Island, senior, 6-2, 243, Montclair, New Jersey.

Linebacker — James Conway, Fordham, graduate, 6-2, 235, Omaha, Nebraska.

Defensive back — Caden Dowler, Montana State, junior, 6-0, 205, Billings, Montana.

Defensive back — Kimal Clark, Indiana State, senior, 5-10, 195, Lackawanna, New York.

Defensive back — Kasyus Kurns, Tarleton State, senior, 5-10, 170, Chicago.

Defensive back — Maximus Pulley, Wofford, senior, 5-11, 200, Fort Worth, Texas.

Punter — Ben D’Aquila, Northern Arizona, senior, 6-2, 205, La Verne, California.

Second-team offense

Quarterback — Cole Payton, North Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 233, Omaha, Nebraska.

Running back — L.J. Phillips, South Dakota, sophomore, 5-9, 225, Wichita, Kansas.

Running back — Eli Gillman, Montana, junior, 6-0, 213, Dassel, Minnesota.

Lineman — Seth Anderson, North Dakota, senior, 6-5, 300, Moorhead,Minnesota.

Lineman — Stryker Rashid, Idaho State, junior, 6-5, 295, Weber, Utah.

Lineman — Langston Jones, Lehigh, senior, 6-3, 325, Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Lineman — Hunter Smith, Tarleton State, senior, 6-5, 300, Rockwall, Texas.

Lineman — Beau Johnson, North Dakota State, sophomore, 6-6, 297, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota.

Tight end — Connor Hulstein, Marist, graduate, 6-6, 247, Frisco, Texas.

Wide receiver — Jared Richardson, Penn, senior, 6-2, 220, Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Wide receiver — Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, senior, 6-3, 205, Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Wide receiver — Jalen Jones, Alabama State, sophomore, 5-9, 175, Birmingham, Alabama.

All-purpose — Rodney Hammond Jr., Sacramento State, senior, 5-9, 195, Norfolk, Virginia.

Kicker — Eli Ozick, North Dakota State, sophomore, 5-11, 191, Liberty, Missouri.

Second-team defense

Lineman — Jacob Psyk, UC Davis, graduate, 6-3, 265, Sugarland, Texas.

Lineman — Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana, senior, 6-3, 280, Oak Grove, Louisiana.

Lineman — Lance Rucker, North Dakota, junior, 6-3, 230, Omaha, Nebraska.

Lineman (tie) — Quincy Ivory, Jackson State, senior, 6-3, 239, Alief, Texas; Paul Brott, Montana State, senior, 6-3, 300, Billings, Montana; Kahmari Brown, Elon, sophomore, 6-2, 220, Jacksonville, North Carolina; and David Hoage, West Georgia, graduate, 6-3, 250, Denver.

Linebacker — Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, senior, 6-1, 221, St. Louis.

Linebacker — Mikey D’Amato, Cal Poly, junior, 6-0, 230, Mission Viejo, California.

Linebacker — Tyler Ochojski, Lehigh, senior, 6-2, 230, Freehold, New Jersey.

Defensive back — Abu Kamara, Yale, junior, 6-1, 208, Prospect Park, Pennsylvania.

Defensive back — Jarod Washington, South Carolina State, senior, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Defensive back — Jeremiah McClendon, Southern Illinois, senior, 6-0, 185, Delray Beach, Florida.

Defensive back — Shadwel Nkuba II, Illinois State, senior, 6-1, 190, Lewisville, Texas.

Punter — Jeff Yurk, Elon, senior, 6-2, 224, Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Offense honorable mention

Quarterback — Taron Dickens, Western Carolina; Keali’l Ah Yat, Montana.

Running backs — Luke Yoder, Lehigh; Josh Pitsenberger, Yale; Kente Edwards, Lafayette; Marquis Gillis, Delaware State; Rodney Hammond Jr., Sacramento State.

Linemen — Erik Gray, SFA; Gavin Ortega, Weber State; Jake Pope, Illinois State; Joshua Sales Jr., Austin Peay; JT Cornelius, Monmouth; Cannon Panfiloff, Montana; Mike Bartilucci, The Citadel; Temi Ajirotutu, Villanova; Roger Smith, South Carolina State; Michael Bennett, Yale; Edward Riley, Southern Utah; Drew Wilder, Tennessee Tech; Jestus Johnson, Delaware State; Eli Simonson, UC Davis; Elijah Bowser, UT Martin; Aidan Palmer, Lehigh; Dominic Perricone, Marist; Ryan McKenna, William & Mary; Elijah Baker, Alabama State; Isaiah Cook, Delaware State; Netinho Olivieri, Penn; Luke Petit, Furman; Dillon Botner,Montana; Braden Zimmer, Montana State; Isaiah DeLoatch, Central Connecticut; Evan Shafer, Montana; Logan Weedman, Tennessee Tech; Cameron Smith, Alabama State; Jake Picard, Villanova; JT Reed, Montana State; Jake Henry, SFA.

Tight ends — Eric Olsen, Utah Tech; Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State; Connor Finer, Rhode Island; Ian Simpson, UC Davis; Ryder Kurtz, Cornell; Nathan Levicki, Presbyerian; Peyton Strickland, New Hampshire.

Wide receivers — Samuel Gbatu Jr., UC Davis; Larenzo Fenner, South Dakota; Max Tomczak, Youngstown State; Kolbe Katsis, Northern Arizona; Nico Brown, Yale; Carver Cheeks, Northern Colorado; Joey Isabella, Duquesne; Jalen Waithall, UIW; Tony Diaz, UTRGV.

All-purpose — Rashad Rochelle, Indiana State; Bugs Mortimer, SFA; Ja’Briel Mace, Villanova; Cole Payton, North Dakota State; Juson Lamson, Montana State; Jackson Williams, North Dakota State; DJ Williams, Southern Illinois.

Kickers — Trajan Sinatra, Idaho State; Reice Griffith, Mercer; Sloan Calder, Weber State; Andrew Brown, NC A&T; Paul Geelen, Southern Illinois; Kaleb Robison, NC Central; Brad Larson, Tarleton State; Luke Barnes, Elon; Ryan Short, Butler.

Defense honorable mention

Linemen — Brandon Maina, Wofford; Robert Holtz, Gardner-Webb; DeSean Watts, Sacramento State; Thomas Johnson, NC Central; Keenan Wilson, North Dakota State; Kobe Claybourne, South Dakota State; Kenneth Eiden IV, Montana State; James Stewart, Tennessee State, senior; Angelo Anderson, Tarleton State; Theron Gaines, Tennessee Tech; Lamont Lester Jr., Monmouth; Mike Wells, Youngstown State; Matt Spatny, Lehigh; TJ Burke, Lehigh; Ckelby Givens, Southern; Toby Anene, North Dakota State.

Linebackers — Erick Hunter, Morgan State; Jaydon Southard, SFA; Luke Banbury, William & Mary; KK Reno, Southeastern Louisiana; Jack Stoll, Central Connecticut; Porter Connors, UC Davis; Peyton Wing, Montana; Nate Fischer, San Diego; Will Shaffer, Abilene Christian; John Perdue, Brown; Isiah King, Idaho; Julian Fox, Mercer.

Defensive backs — Chris Jean, Central Connecticut; Jalen Jones, Wiliam & Mary; Koa Akui, Sacramento State; Cam Chapa, Northern Colorado; Charles Demmings, SFA; Mikey Munn, South Dakota; Josh Williams, Dayton; Mekhai Smith, Lehigh; Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington; Dorian Plumley, Abilene Christian; Nate Robinson Jr., Marist; Caleb Francis, Presbyterian; Harrison Keith, Dartmouth; Quentin Moten, Northern Arizona; Travor Randle, Prairie View A&M; Jalen Bell, LIU; Jalen Mayo, SFA; Quincy Briggs, Georgetown; Josiah Harris, Gardner-Webb; Carsten Mamaril, Portland State; Antonio Bluiett, North Dakota; Rex Connors, UC Davis; Jaeden Jones, Monmouth; Camron Barber, Presbyterian; Jordan Allen, Richmond; Khalani Riddick, UC Davis; Andrew Smith, Tennessee Tech; Vincent Firenze, Dayton; Dylan Rowsey, Murray State; Cam Jones, Holy Cross; Ty Bartrum, Harvard.

Punters — Max Pelham, South Dakota State; Ben Shrewsbury, VMI; Mason Miller, Eastern Illinois; James Platte, The Citadel; Gabriel Russo, Idaho State.

