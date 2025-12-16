Western Michigan takes on Kennesaw State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

Kennesaw State (10-3) vs. Western Michigan (9-4), Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Western Michigan…

Kennesaw State (10-3) vs. Western Michigan (9-4), Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Western Michigan by 3.5. Against the spread: Western Michigan 9-3-1, Kennesaw State 9-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 336.5 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 139.9 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 196.6 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (96th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 299.9 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 177.7 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 122.2 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 18.2 points per game (14th)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 404.3 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 245.7 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 158.6 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (65th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 401.9 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 223.7 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 178.2 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (64th)

Western Michigan is 14th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 31.9% of third downs.

Kennesaw State ranks 81st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Western Michigan’s 24th-ranked +7 margin.

Kennesaw State ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 66.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Western Michigan’s 10th-ranked 36.9 per-game average.

Western Michigan ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Kennesaw State’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 77.6%.

Kennesaw State ranks 111th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:26, compared to Western Michigan’s 15th-ranked average of 32:27.

Team leaders

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 1,683 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 940 yards on 197 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 478 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 2,385 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 716 yards on 148 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 898 yards on 55 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Western Michigan won 23-13 over Miami (OH) on Saturday, Dec. 6. Lowry passed for 111 yards on 8-of-13 attempts (61.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 65 yards. Jalen Buckley had 193 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for two yards. Michael Brescia put up 47 yards on two catches.

Kennesaw State won 19-15 over Jacksonville State on Friday, Dec. 5. Odom threw for 246 yards on 26-of-32 attempts (81.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Bennett had 82 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 42 yards. Christian Moss recorded 75 yards on five catches.

