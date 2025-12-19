Western Michigan rolls Kennesaw State 41-6 in a Myrtle Beach Bowl matchup of conference champs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Buckley ran for 174 yards, and Western Michigan scored on a fumble recovery and…

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Buckley ran for 174 yards, and Western Michigan scored on a fumble recovery and a pick-6 on its way to rolling Kennesaw State 41-6 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Friday.

The Broncos finished their season at 10-4 and became the first team in program history to win a conference championship and a bowl game. They reached 10 wins for the second time, joining the 13-1 2016 team.

Western Michigan jumped ahead early on its first play of the game, as Buckley broke free for a 65-yard rushing touchdown for his only score of the game. They scored again less than a minute later as defensive lineman Kershawn Fisher scored on a 47-yard fumble recovery.

Blake Bosma and Mareyohn Hrabowski each caught touchdowns before the end of the first quarter and Devin Miles added a rushing score in the second. Western Michigan led 34-0 at halftime.

Joey Pope’s 75-yard pick-6 to start the third quarter completed the scoring for the Broncos.

Javon Rogers caught an 82-yard touchdown pass from Amari Odom to get Kennesaw State (10-4) on the board. Odom was 18-of-35 passing for 209 yards, and was intercepted twice.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl was the only bowl game this season, outside of the College Football Playoff, to feature two conference champions. Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) to win the Mid-American Conference and Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State to win Conference USA.

Western Michigan holds a 3-10 record in bowl games, last winning in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl. Kennesaw State made its first bowl appearance since joining the FBS in 2024.

