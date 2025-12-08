Utah takes on Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl

Nebraska (7-5) vs. Utah (10-2), Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Utah by 14.…

Nebraska (7-5) vs. Utah (10-2), Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Utah by 14. Against the spread: Utah 8-4, Nebraska 4-7-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 478.6 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 208.8 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 269.8 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 41.1 points per game (6th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 360.3 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 177.5 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 182.8 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (16th)

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 373 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 228.3 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 144.7 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (55th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 313.5 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 141.1 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 172.4 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (53rd)

Nebraska ranks 56th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.3% of the time. Utah ranks 4th on offense, converting on 52.8% of third downs.

Nebraska is 135th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.8% of trips. Utah’s red zone offense ranks 26th, scoring on 90.4% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 2,180 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 931 yards on 133 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 659 yards on 57 catches, 4 TDs

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 2,002 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 1,451 yards on 251 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 617 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Utah beat Kansas 31-21 on Friday, Nov. 28. Dampier threw for 253 yards on 15-of-25 attempts (60.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards. Parker had 95 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for 32 yards. Larry Simmons recorded 97 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Nebraska lost 40-16 to Iowa on Friday, Nov. 28. TJ Lateef led Nebraska with 69 yards on 9-of-24 passing (37.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson carried the ball 29 times for 217 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 22 yards. Luke Lindenmeyer had two receptions for 20 yards.

