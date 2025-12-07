The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indiana (66)
|13-0
|1650
|2
|2. Georgia
|12-1
|1550
|3
|3. Ohio St.
|12-1
|1538
|1
|4. Texas Tech
|12-1
|1452
|5
|5. Oregon
|11-1
|1358
|4
|6. Mississippi
|11-1
|1323
|6
|7. Texas A&M
|11-1
|1278
|7
|8. Oklahoma
|10-2
|1154
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|10-2
|1094
|9
|10. Miami (FL)
|10-2
|1017
|12
|11. Alabama
|10-3
|973
|10
|12. BYU
|11-2
|899
|11
|13. Vanderbilt
|10-2
|880
|13
|14. Texas
|9-3
|872
|14
|15. Utah
|10-2
|748
|15
|16. Southern Cal
|9-3
|609
|17
|17. Tulane
|11-2
|521
|21
|18. Michigan
|9-3
|503
|18
|19. James Madison
|12-1
|490
|19
|20. Virginia
|10-3
|323
|16
|21. Arizona
|9-3
|322
|22
|22. Navy
|9-2
|173
|23
|23. North Texas
|11-2
|151
|20
|24. Georgia Tech
|9-3
|147
|24
|25. Missouri
|8-4
|92
|25
Others receiving votes: Houston 82, Iowa 74, Tennessee 61, New Mexico 21, Duke 18, Boise St. 16, UNLV 10, South Florida 10, SMU 8, Arizona St. 6, Louisville 6, UConn 5, Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Kennesaw St 3, Illinois 2, Iowa St. 2, W. Michigan 1, TCU 1.
