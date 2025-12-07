The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Indiana (66) 13-0 1650 2 2. Georgia 12-1 1550 3 3. Ohio St. 12-1 1538 1 4. Texas Tech 12-1 1452 5 5. Oregon 11-1 1358 4 6. Mississippi 11-1 1323 6 7. Texas A&M 11-1 1278 7 8. Oklahoma 10-2 1154 8 9. Notre Dame 10-2 1094 9 10. Miami (FL) 10-2 1017 12 11. Alabama 10-3 973 10 12. BYU 11-2 899 11 13. Vanderbilt 10-2 880 13 14. Texas 9-3 872 14 15. Utah 10-2 748 15 16. Southern Cal 9-3 609 17 17. Tulane 11-2 521 21 18. Michigan 9-3 503 18 19. James Madison 12-1 490 19 20. Virginia 10-3 323 16 21. Arizona 9-3 322 22 22. Navy 9-2 173 23 23. North Texas 11-2 151 20 24. Georgia Tech 9-3 147 24 25. Missouri 8-4 92 25

Others receiving votes: Houston 82, Iowa 74, Tennessee 61, New Mexico 21, Duke 18, Boise St. 16, UNLV 10, South Florida 10, SMU 8, Arizona St. 6, Louisville 6, UConn 5, Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Kennesaw St 3, Illinois 2, Iowa St. 2, W. Michigan 1, TCU 1.

