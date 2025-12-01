The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (61) 12-0 1645 1 2. Indiana (5) 12-0 1589 2 3. Georgia 11-1 1504 4 4. Oregon 11-1 1396 5 5. Texas Tech 11-1 1366 7 6. Mississippi 11-1 1350 6 7. Texas A&M 11-1 1282 3 8. Oklahoma 10-2 1140 8 9. Notre Dame 10-2 1100 9 10. Alabama 10-2 1053 10 11. BYU 11-1 982 11 12. Miami (FL) 10-2 898 13 13. Vanderbilt 10-2 871 12 14. Texas 9-3 861 16 15. Utah 10-2 739 14 16. Virginia 10-2 637 17 17. Southern Cal 9-3 566 19 18. Michigan 9-3 441 15 19. James Madison 11-1 417 20 20. North Texas 11-1 402 21 21. Tulane 10-2 373 22 22. Arizona 9-3 257 – 23. Navy 9-2 146 – 24. Georgia Tech 9-3 90 23 25. Missouri 8-4 73 –

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 71, Houston 57, Iowa 51, UNLV 33, New Mexico 20, South Florida 11, SMU 8, Iowa St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Louisville 3, UConn 3, North Dakota St. 3, Illinois 2, Washington 1, Pittsburgh 1, San Diego St. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.