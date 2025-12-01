The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (61)
|12-0
|1645
|1
|2. Indiana (5)
|12-0
|1589
|2
|3. Georgia
|11-1
|1504
|4
|4. Oregon
|11-1
|1396
|5
|5. Texas Tech
|11-1
|1366
|7
|6. Mississippi
|11-1
|1350
|6
|7. Texas A&M
|11-1
|1282
|3
|8. Oklahoma
|10-2
|1140
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|10-2
|1100
|9
|10. Alabama
|10-2
|1053
|10
|11. BYU
|11-1
|982
|11
|12. Miami (FL)
|10-2
|898
|13
|13. Vanderbilt
|10-2
|871
|12
|14. Texas
|9-3
|861
|16
|15. Utah
|10-2
|739
|14
|16. Virginia
|10-2
|637
|17
|17. Southern Cal
|9-3
|566
|19
|18. Michigan
|9-3
|441
|15
|19. James Madison
|11-1
|417
|20
|20. North Texas
|11-1
|402
|21
|21. Tulane
|10-2
|373
|22
|22. Arizona
|9-3
|257
|–
|23. Navy
|9-2
|146
|–
|24. Georgia Tech
|9-3
|90
|23
|25. Missouri
|8-4
|73
|–
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 71, Houston 57, Iowa 51, UNLV 33, New Mexico 20, South Florida 11, SMU 8, Iowa St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Louisville 3, UConn 3, North Dakota St. 3, Illinois 2, Washington 1, Pittsburgh 1, San Diego St. 1.
