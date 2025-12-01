The AP Top 25

Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 1, 2025, 1:00 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (61) 12-0 1645 1
2. Indiana (5) 12-0 1589 2
3. Georgia 11-1 1504 4
4. Oregon 11-1 1396 5
5. Texas Tech 11-1 1366 7
6. Mississippi 11-1 1350 6
7. Texas A&M 11-1 1282 3
8. Oklahoma 10-2 1140 8
9. Notre Dame 10-2 1100 9
10. Alabama 10-2 1053 10
11. BYU 11-1 982 11
12. Miami (FL) 10-2 898 13
13. Vanderbilt 10-2 871 12
14. Texas 9-3 861 16
15. Utah 10-2 739 14
16. Virginia 10-2 637 17
17. Southern Cal 9-3 566 19
18. Michigan 9-3 441 15
19. James Madison 11-1 417 20
20. North Texas 11-1 402 21
21. Tulane 10-2 373 22
22. Arizona 9-3 257
23. Navy 9-2 146
24. Georgia Tech 9-3 90 23
25. Missouri 8-4 73

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 71, Houston 57, Iowa 51, UNLV 33, New Mexico 20, South Florida 11, SMU 8, Iowa St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Louisville 3, UConn 3, North Dakota St. 3, Illinois 2, Washington 1, Pittsburgh 1, San Diego St. 1.

