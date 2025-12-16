Texas State plays Rice for the Armed Forces Bowl

Rice (5-7) vs. Texas State (6-6), Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Texas State by…

Rice (5-7) vs. Texas State (6-6), Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Texas State by 10.5. Against the spread: Texas State 4-8, Rice 5-7.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 475.8 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 255.3 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 220.6 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 36.1 points per game (15th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 398.7 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 228.3 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 170.3 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 30.6 points per game (112th)

Rice Offense

Overall: 311.3 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 97.9 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 213.3 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (119th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 401.1 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 243.8 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 157.3 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (119th)

Rice is 124th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.3% of the time. Texas State ranks 16th on offense, converting on 47.9% of third downs.

Rice ranks last in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Texas State’s red zone offense ranks 18th, scoring on 91.4% of red zone opportunities.

Texas State is 96th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:09, compared to Rice’s 9th-ranked average of 32:54.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 3,049 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 71.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 1,023 yards on 200 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 1,113 yards on 80 catches, 9 TDs

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 1,025 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 811 yards on 164 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Turner, 374 yards on 53 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Texas State beat South Alabama 49-26 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Brad Jackson led Texas State with 280 yards on 20-of-26 passing (76.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 113 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Pare carried the ball 20 times for 92 yards, adding four receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. Chris Dawn Jr. recorded 154 yards on eight catches.

Rice was beaten by South Florida 52-3 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Drew Devillier threw for 65 yards on 3-of-9 attempts (33.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Tyvonn Byars had 46 rushing yards on six carries. Turner had seven receptions for 99 yards.

