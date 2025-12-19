Stowers, Lednicky lead Texas A&M to sweep Pittsburgh in semifinal, secure berth in championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyndal Stowers and Logan Lednicky combined for 34 points to lead Texas A&M to a…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyndal Stowers and Logan Lednicky combined for 34 points to lead Texas A&M to a 29-27, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Pittsburgh on Thursday, punching their ticket to the national championship game.

Texas A&M will face Kentucky in the title game on Sunday.

Stowers led with 18 points and 16 kills on a 53% kill rate, while Lednicky had 16 points and 14 kills on a 45% kill rate. It was Lednicky’s 22nd consecutive match with double-digit kills. Maddie Waak had 47 assists.

The No. 3 seed Aggies (28-4) advance to the final for the first time in program history after never advancing past the Elite Eight. En route to the final, the Aggies knocked off two No. 1 seeds in a previously undefeated Nebraska team, and Pitt, along with No. 2 seed Louisville.

Pitt had not been swept a single time this season before Thursday.

Olivia Babcock, a finalist for American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year, led the Panthers (30-5) with 25 points, finishing with 22 kills and a 54% kill rate. No other Panthers player had double-digit points. Brooke Mosher had 31 assists.

