Sports on TV for Dec. 22 – 28

Adv20-21
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Dec. 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — American U. at Virginia
BTN — Siena at Indiana
7 p.m.
SECN — Prairie View A&M at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at North Carolina
BTN — Cent. Michigan at Wisconsin
FS1 — Missouri vs. Illinois, St. Louis
9 p.m.
SECN — Stetson at Oklahoma
10 p.m.
BTN — San Diego at Seattle
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Washington St. vs. Utah St., Boise, Idaho
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Charlotte at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Memphis at Oklahoma City
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — San Francisco at Indianapolis
ESPN — San Francisco at Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham
_____
Tuesday, Dec. 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Grambling St. at Ohio St.
4 p.m.
BTN — UC-Riverside at UCLA
6 p.m.
FS1 — Harvard at St. John’s
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Villanova at Seton Hall
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Louisville, Boca Raton, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Southern Miss., New Orleans
9 p.m.
ESPN — Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio, Frisco, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — City of Palms Classic presented by Alexa+: TBD, Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — City of Palms Classic presented by Alexa+: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Denver at Dallas
PEACOCK — Denver at Dallas
10:30 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Clippers
PEACOCK — Houston at L.A. Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Toronto
TRUTV — Pittsburgh at Toronto
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Detroit
TRUTV — Dallas at Detroit
9 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Chicago
TRUTV — Philadelphia at Chicago
_____
Wednesday, Dec. 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — DIII Tournament: Johns Hopkins at UW-River Falls, Semifinal
6 p.m.
ESPNU — DIII Tournament: John Carroll at North Central, Semifinal
8 p.m.
ESPN — Sheraton Hawaii Bowl: California vs. Hawaii, Honolulu
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Special
_____
Thursday, Dec. 25
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
ABC — Cleveland at New York
ESPN — Cleveland at New York
2:30 p.m.
ABC — San Antonio at Oklahoma City
ESPN — San Antonio at Oklahoma City
5 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Golden State
ESPN — Dallas at Golden State
8 p.m.
ABC — Houston at L.A. Lakers
ESPN — Houston at L.A. Lakers
10:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Denver
ESPN — Minnesota at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NETFLIX — Dallas at Washington
4:30 p.m.
NETFLIX — Detroit at Minnesota
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Denver at Kansas City
_____
Friday, Dec. 26
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — GameAbove Sports Bowl: Cent. Michigan vs. Northwestern, Detroit
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota, Phoenix
8 p.m.
ESPN — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA, Dallas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Chicago
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Clippers at Portland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
_____
Saturday, Dec. 27
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Go Bowling Military Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina, Annapolis, Md.
Noon
ABC — Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Penn St. vs. Clemson, New York
2:15 p.m.
ESPN — Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. Army, Boston
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. BYU, Orlando, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
CW — Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno St., Tucson, Ariz.
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Isleta New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego, St., Albuquerque, N.M.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri, Jacksonville, Fla.
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kinder’s Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston, Houston
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Saskatchewan at Halifax
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Sacramento
8 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
NFLN — Houston at L.A. Chargers
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Green Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea
_____
Sunday, Dec. 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
TNT — Winthrop at Texas Tech
6 p.m.
BTN — Old Dominion at Maryland
8 p.m.
BTN — Omaha at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wofford at Georgia Tech
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
SECN — Providence at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stetson at Miami
BTN — UCLA at Ohio St.
SECN — SE Louisiana at Texas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Syracuse
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
TNT — UConn at Butler
SECN — Alabama St. at LSU
5 p.m.
TRUTV — Creighton at Georgetown
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — TGL: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Calgary
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Long Island at College Park
5 p.m.
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Noblesville
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, New Orleans at Tennessee, Seattle at Carolina
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, New England at N.Y. Jets
4:05 p.m.
CBS — N.Y. Giants at Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Buffalo
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at San Francisco
PEACOCK — Chicago at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Philadelphia at Seattle
SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Sunderland
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
_____
