Sports on TV for Dec. 22 – 28

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 10:06 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — American U. at Virginia

BTN — Siena at Indiana

7 p.m.

SECN — Prairie View A&M at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at North Carolina

BTN — Cent. Michigan at Wisconsin

FS1 — Missouri vs. Illinois, St. Louis

9 p.m.

SECN — Stetson at Oklahoma

10 p.m.

BTN — San Diego at Seattle

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Washington St. vs. Utah St., Boise, Idaho

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Charlotte at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Memphis at Oklahoma City

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — San Francisco at Indianapolis

ESPN — San Francisco at Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham

Tuesday, Dec. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Grambling St. at Ohio St.

4 p.m.

BTN — UC-Riverside at UCLA

6 p.m.

FS1 — Harvard at St. John’s

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Villanova at Seton Hall

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Louisville, Boca Raton, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Southern Miss., New Orleans

9 p.m.

ESPN — Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio, Frisco, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — City of Palms Classic presented by Alexa+: TBD, Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — City of Palms Classic presented by Alexa+: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Denver at Dallas

PEACOCK — Denver at Dallas

10:30 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Clippers

PEACOCK — Houston at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Toronto

TRUTV — Pittsburgh at Toronto

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Detroit

TRUTV — Dallas at Detroit

9 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Chicago

TRUTV — Philadelphia at Chicago

Wednesday, Dec. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA DIII Tournament: Johns Hopkins at UW-River Falls, Semifinal

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA DIII Tournament: John Carroll at North Central, Semifinal

8 p.m.

ESPN — Sheraton Hawaii Bowl: California vs. Hawaii, Honolulu

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Special

Thursday, Dec. 25

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

ABC — Cleveland at New York

ESPN — Cleveland at New York

2:30 p.m.

ABC — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

ESPN — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

5 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Golden State

ESPN — Dallas at Golden State

8 p.m.

ABC — Houston at L.A. Lakers

ESPN — Houston at L.A. Lakers

10:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Denver

ESPN — Minnesota at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NETFLIX — Dallas at Washington

4:30 p.m.

NETFLIX — Detroit at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Denver at Kansas City

Friday, Dec. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — GameAbove Sports Bowl: Cent. Michigan vs. Northwestern, Detroit

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota, Phoenix

8 p.m.

ESPN — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA, Dallas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Clippers at Portland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

Saturday, Dec. 27

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Go Bowling Military Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina, Annapolis, Md.

Noon

ABC — Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Penn St. vs. Clemson, New York

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. Army, Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. BYU, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

CW — Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno St., Tucson, Ariz.

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Isleta New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego, St., Albuquerque, N.M.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri, Jacksonville, Fla.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Kinder’s Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston, Houston

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Saskatchewan at Halifax

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Colorado

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Sacramento

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Houston at L.A. Chargers

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Green Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea

Sunday, Dec. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

TNT — Winthrop at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

BTN — Old Dominion at Maryland

8 p.m.

BTN — Omaha at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wofford at Georgia Tech

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

SECN — Providence at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stetson at Miami

BTN — UCLA at Ohio St.

SECN — SE Louisiana at Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Syracuse

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

TNT — UConn at Butler

SECN — Alabama St. at LSU

5 p.m.

TRUTV — Creighton at Georgetown

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — TGL: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Calgary

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Long Island at College Park

5 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Noblesville

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, New Orleans at Tennessee, Seattle at Carolina

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, New England at N.Y. Jets

4:05 p.m.

CBS — N.Y. Giants at Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Buffalo

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at San Francisco

PEACOCK — Chicago at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Seattle

SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Sunderland

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

