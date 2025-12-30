Scalley steps in as Utah’s coach for the Las Vegas Bowl after Whittingham’s departure

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Morgan Scalley is getting a one-game head start as the coach at his alma mater. Scalley…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Morgan Scalley is getting a one-game head start as the coach at his alma mater.

Scalley expected to take the reins next season, but then Kyle Whittingham became Michigan’s coach on Friday.

That meant Scalley suddenly found himself in charge of No. 15 Utah (10-2) for Wednesday’s Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska (7-5).

“I’m fired up,” Scalley said. “There’s going to be learning on the go. At the same time, I have complete trust in our coaching staff and our players. They’re dialed in. You see in that first team meeting. Guys are intent on finishing this season off the right way — 11 wins. We’ve only had that three times in University of Utah football history.”

Scalley has quite a challenge in following a coach largely responsible for the Utes being a Power Four program. They went 177-88 in 21 seasons under Whittingham, who also won the Pac-12 Conference championship in 2021 and 2022.

“You never want to be the guy that follows the guy and, unfortunately, that’s me,” Scalley said. “He got me into the profession. He got me to switch from offense to defense as a player. I’ve been with him since 2001, so I’m just grateful for everything he’s done for me personally, everything he has done for the program. The biggest thing I’ve learned from him is it’s all about the players. You can’t let your ego get in the way, and he never did that.”

Scalley was the Mountain West co-defensive player of the year in 2004 for the Utes and an Associated Press second-team All-American.

He was named head coach in waiting in July 2024, so his ascension from defensive coordinator was expected. Just not this quickly.

“Coach Scalley’s been coaching at Utah forever,” Utes linebacker Lander Barton said. “It’s going to be an easy transition. Even for guys next year, it’ll be smooth.”

No hard feelings toward Las Vegas

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule wasn’t thrilled Big Ten Conference media days in July were in Las Vegas.

“I don’t think college sports should be in Vegas,” Rhule told a Nebraska radio station at the time. “So I wish (media day) was back in Indianapolis. But it’s nice.”

After making a return trip to Las Vegas, this time for the bowl, Rhule said he didn’t properly express himself. In making that point, Rhule said one of his highlights of the year was being in Las Vegas to watch Omaha, Nebraska, native Terence Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium.

“We love it here,” Rhule said. “I didn’t mean (those comments) that way, but it came off that way. The Italian sometimes comes out and I have to live with it.”

Big turnaround for the Utes

Utah went 5-7 in 2024 for its first losing record in 11 years.

The Utes more than turned it around this season and even had a shot at making the College Football Playoff.

“It’s going to be corny, but in spring ball there was a different feel with the team,” Barton said. “Guys were a lot closer than they’ve been in the past. Everyone felt like one big, true family.”

Huskers trying to return to glory days

Utah is a two-touchdown favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook, but Rhule pointed out that four of the Cornhuskers’ five losses were to ranked teams.

Nebraska is trying to return to the glory days of a program that routinely competed for national championships, and this is the first time the Huskers have posted consecutive winning seasons since 2014.

“We’ve made ourselves respectable, but we want to get over the hump,” Rhule said. “This is a great opportunity for that.”

Lateef has chance to prove himself

A strong performance could help Nebraska freshman quarterback TJ Lateef to make a strong impression heading into the offseason.

Sophomore Dylan Raiola broke his fibula on Nov. 1 against Southern California and has since entered the transfer portal.

Lateef started the final three regular-season games. He passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over UCLA, but didn’t produce the same kind of numbers in one-sided losses to Penn State and Iowa.

Rhule said the Huskers are “fully committed to his future.”

“All I’m worried about is winning the bowl game against Utah,” Lateef said.

