Sam Vidlak, Kylon Harris lead the way and Stephen F. Austin reaches FCS quarters with 41-34 win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak passed for a career-high 357 yards, Kylon Harris had 183 yards receiving, and Stephen F. Austin defeated Abilene Chrisitan 41-34 on Saturday in a second-round game of the FCS playoffs.

Seventh-seeded Stephen F. Austin (11-2) advances to the quarterfinals and will play No. 2 Montana State.

The Lumberjacks scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, twice overcoming three-point deficits.

The 10th-seeded Wildcats led 27-24 heading to the fourth quarter then SFA took a 31-27 lead on Jerrell Wimbley’s 10-yard touchdown run with 12 minutes remaining.

Three plays later Jordon Vaughn’s 66-yard touchdown run up the middle had Abilene Christian back in front, 34-31, with 10 1/2 minutes remaining.

Vidlak’s 9-yard TD pass to Harris gave the Lumberjacks a 38-34 lead and Jacob Hand’s 26-yard field goal made it 41-34 with 1:56 left in the game.

The Wildcats stalled at their own 23 on their final possession.

This was the fourth time this season that Vidlak threw three touchdown passes. His career high is five, which he accomplished twice last season. Harris’ 183 yards equal his career high that was established six weeks ago against East Texas A&M.

Vaughn had 100 yards rushing for Abilene Christian (9-5) and Stone Earle passed for 206 yards.

The Lumberjacks have won a school-record 11 in a row since a 28-20 loss to Abilene Christian in September.

It was the Lumberjacks’ first home playoff game since 2010 and the first non-opening round playoff game since 1989.

