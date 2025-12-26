Preston Stone throws 3 TDs, Northwestern beats Central Michigan 34-7

DETROIT (AP) — Preston Stone threw three touchdown passes and Northwestern turned four turnovers into touchdowns and beat Cent. Michigan…

DETROIT (AP) — Preston Stone threw three touchdown passes and Northwestern turned four turnovers into touchdowns and beat Cent. Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field.

The Wildcats (7-6) extended their bowl game winning streak to six. They haven’t lost in the postseason since a 45-6 loss to Pittsburgh in the 2015 Outback Bowl.

Central Michigan (7-6) is 0-3 against the Big Ten in bowl games, with all three losses coming at Ford Field. The Chippewas lost 51-48 to Purdue in the 2007 Motor City Bowl and 21-14 to Minnesota in the 2015 Quick Lane Bowl.

Central Michigan had the first scoring opportunity of the game after stopping Northwestern on 4th-and-1 at the Wildcats 34, but Cade Graham missed a 43-yard field goal attempt.

The game was still scoreless midway through the second quarter, but Braden Turner intercepted Angel Flores’ pass at the Central Michigan 29. Three plays later, Stone threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Wilde to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.