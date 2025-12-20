Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss takes hard hit on scramble against Tulane in CFP

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss received treatment on the field and was sidelined during the Rebels’ final…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss received treatment on the field and was sidelined during the Rebels’ final first-half series on Saturday against Tulane in the College Football Playoff.

Chambliss was evaluated for a concussion and cleared. He re-entered the game for Ole Miss’ first possession of the third quarter.

In the final minute before halftime, Chambliss took a hard hit during an 11-yard scramble and walked to the sideline. Both Chambliss and Tulane linebacker Chris Rodgers received treatment for a couple of minutes after they collided.

Austin Simmons replaced Chambliss and completed two passes before he lost a fumble on a sack on his third play under center from the Green Wave 7-yard line.

The turnover prevented the Rebels from building on their 17-3 lead.

Chambliss completed 13 of 16 passes in the first half for 167 yards. He also rushed for a 4-yard touchdown.

