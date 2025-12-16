Ole Miss and Tulane play in College Football Playoff first round

Tulane (11-2) at Ole Miss (11-1), Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Ole Miss by…

Tulane (11-2) at Ole Miss (11-1), Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Ole Miss by 17.5. Against the spread: Ole Miss 7-5, Tulane 7-6.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 498.1 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 309.6 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 188.5 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (10th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 333.1 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 182.6 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 150.5 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (24th)

Tulane Offense

Overall: 410.7 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 240.5 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 170.2 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (58th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 375.5 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 255.2 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 120.4 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (50th)

Tulane is 81st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.1% of the time. Ole Miss ranks 27th on offense, converting on 46% of third downs.

Ole Miss is 81st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Tulane’s 11th-ranked +10 margin.

Tulane is 123rd in the FBS with 65.9 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 3,016 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 1,279 yards on 258 carries, 20 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 719 yards on 46 catches, 3 TDs

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 2,862 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 610 yards on 118 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Shazz Preston, 598 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 on Friday, Nov. 28. Chambliss led Ole Miss with 359 yards on 23-of-34 passing (67.6%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 26 yards. Lacy carried the ball 27 times for 143 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 15 yards. Deuce Alexander put up 94 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Tulane won 34-21 over North Texas on Friday, Dec. 5. Retzlaff passed for 145 yards on 13-of-22 attempts (59.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 49 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jamauri McClure carried the ball 22 times for 121 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Garrett Mmahat had three receptions for 39 yards.

