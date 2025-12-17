Old Dominion wins StaffDNA Cure Bowl with 24-10 victory over South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Henicle rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to help Old Dominion…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Henicle rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to help Old Dominion beat South Florida 24-10 and win the StaffDNA Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday.

Henicle carried 24 times for Old Dominion (10-3) and clinched the victory with a 51-yard touchdown run on a third-down play with 2:32 remaining. He also completed 11 of 25 passes for 127 yards.

Devin Roche finished with 100 yards on 19 rushes as the Monarchs piled up 255 yards on the ground.

South Florida (9-4) jumped in front on Nico Gramatica’s 28-yard field goal before Henicle scored on a 6-yard run with 42 seconds left to put Old Dominion up 7-3 after one quarter.

Gaston Moore threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Koger midway through the second to give the Bulls a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Jerome Carter picked off Moore on South Florida’s first possession of the third quarter and returned it 26 yards to the the Bulls’ 25-yard line. Trequan Jones turned a third-and-7 rush into a 22-yard touchdown and the Monarchs took a 14-10 lead. Nathaniel Eichner added a 24-yard field goal for a seven-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

USF punter Chase Leon threw an interception on a fake punt and the Monarchs took over at their own 28 after they were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. Henicle scored three plays later to set the final margin.

Moore completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards. He threw two of the Bulls’ four interceptions. Christian Neptune had 10 catches for 102 yards.

