Oklahoma’s Venables, Alabama’s DeBoer overcome critics, lead blue blood programs to the playoff

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s Brent Venables and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer have lived under intense microscopes at blue blood programs.

Both replaced highly successful coaches — DeBoer is in his second season with the Crimson Tide after stepping in for the retired Nick Saban and Venables is in his fourth year leading the Sooners following Lincoln Riley’s departure.

Both had impeccable credentials. DeBoer led Washington to the national title game. Venables had won three national titles as a defensive coordinator — one at Oklahoma and two at Clemson — before returning to Oklahoma with great fanfare.

Both have let their teams stumble at times in the views of their insatiable supporters, leading to criticism. And now, both have a chance to bring their programs the kind of success those rabid fans crave. Eighth-seeded Oklahoma (10-2) will host ninth-seeded Alabama (10-3) in a College Football Playoff matchup on Friday night.

Venables said it’s all been worth it to reach his first playoff game as a head coach.

“I don’t mind to be judged in front of people and failing in front of the world,” Venables said. “But you also (can) be put back together in front of those who broke you as well. And so there’s that.”

Venables was the darling Sooners fans wanted after Riley stunned them and left for Southern California. Venables had helped Oklahoma win the national title in 2000 as a co-defensive coordinator. As he later helped Clemson win two national championships as defensive coordinator, Oklahoma’s fans clamored for his return.

He had big shoes to fill. In just five years, Riley went 55-10 with three playoff appearances with Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Sooners fans learned that kind of success is tough to duplicate, and the welcome mat was yanked from under Venables when the Sooners went 6-7 his first year. Oklahoma went 10-3 in 2023, but fell to 6-7 again last season, leading critics to wonder if he was the right man for the job.

Venables directly addressed the media, some of whom raised questions about his status before the season. He said he embraced doubters.

“There’s several people here — you’re doing your jobs, you’ve had to say the bad things, too — about us, about me, and that’s cool,” he said. “I don’t hold on to it. I remember, but I don’t hold on to it. But that just comes with it too. You sign up for that.”

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione’s patience has been rewarded. This season hasn’t been pretty, but the Sooners have mostly won on the strength of a stout defense, gritty quarterback John Mateer and excellent special teams play led by Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Tate Sandell.

It’s a team that reflects its fans.

“There’s not a more passionate, well-versed, educated fan base in all of college football,” Venables said. “And so they know what they want it to look like. And so do we. And there’s an alignment there.”

DeBoer faced the unenviable task of replacing Saban, who won six national titles at Alabama. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff last season after surprise losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, drawing ire of supporters who expect championships.

DeBoer felt the future was bright, and as he expected, the Crimson Tide bounced back this season. His success led to rumors that he’d be a contender for the Michigan opening. He put out a statement squashing them on Sunday, saying he is happy where he is.

“I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job,” DeBoer’s statement said. “I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama.”

DeBoer said he put out the statement to help his team focus. But having to deal with chatter has been a way of life at Alabama for years.

“Our guys, if there’s any distraction, I haven’t seen it, haven’t felt it,” DeBoer said. “And so I’m really proud of the way they’ve handled whatever noise that’s out there. And again, we’ve probably, all season long, dealt with enough noise to where it doesn’t surprise me on how they’ve handled this.”

