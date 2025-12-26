Ohio University promotes John Hauser to head coach after the Bobcats’ Frisco Bowl victory

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — John Hauser will be Ohio University’s head coach after having the interim tag removed on Friday.…

Hauser was named the interim coach on Dec. 1 and led the Bobcats to a 17-10 victory over UNLV in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday.

Ohio was in the market for a coach after it fired Brian Smith on Dec. 18 for what it called “serious professional misconduct.” That included having a four-month affair with an undergraduate student while he was getting a divorce.

Hauser came to Ohio in 2022 as safeties coach. He was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator in 2023 and defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. Hauser also was the associate head coach this season.

“Over the past four seasons, Ohio football has won 40 games, and John is a key piece in all that goes into our winning program. Additionally, he’s a proven leader, and his focus will be on the student-athlete experience, both on and off the field,” athletic director Slade Larscheid said in a statement.

The Bobcats (9-4) allowed only 295.2 yards per game this season, eighth best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The 17.46 points allowed per game was 11th nationally.

“This is a special place for my family and me, and we are proud to be part of a community that cares so deeply about Ohio University and its football program,” Hauser said in a statement. “I look forward to hitting the ground running with the team as we look to build on the program’s tradition of success in 2026 and beyond.”

Ohio will open the 2026 season at Nebraska on Sept. 5.

Hauser will be OU’s third coach in three seasons. Tim Albin left to become the coach at Charlotte after the 2024 season, and Smith was promoted.

