Ohio State’s and Indiana’s top defenses clash in Big Ten Championship

The quarterback matchup between Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin is commanding most of the attention going into the Big Ten Championship Game.

However, Saturday night’s matchup also features the nation’s top two ranked scoring defenses.

The Buckeyes lead the Football Bowl Subdivision in giving up only 7.8 points per game. The Hoosiers are next at 10.9.

Ohio State also lead the nation in total defense (203 yards per game) and allowing only 121.3 passing yards per game as well as being fourth against the run (81.7 ypg). Indiana is second against the run (79.2 yards per game), fourth in total defense (253.5 ypg) and 14th against the pass (172.5 ypg).

Both schools have four players on the coaches all-conference first team, which was announced Wednesday.

The Buckeyes dominated the individual awards though with Caleb Downs named Defensive Player of the Year as well as Defensive Back of the Year. Arvell Reese got Linebacker of the Year and Kayden McDonald Defensive Lineman of the Year. Besides the aforementioned three, linebacker Sonny Styles also made the first team.

“They’re dominant really everywhere,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “Multiple looks, a lot of really good players. They put them in position to make plays and, you know, the thing about Ohio State, is they play fast, they play physical, they play with an edge and they haven’t really been challenged this year.”

It is also safe to say though that no one during the preseason expected the Buckeyes to be one of the nation’s best defenses. They had only three starters back and a new coordinator in Matt Patricia, who had not coached in college in 20 years.

The defense came up big in the opener against then top-ranked Texas and has continued that momentum throughout the season.

“Everybody doubted us at the beginning of the season. So we knew that we had to kind of prove ourselves, and I think we go into every game with the same type of intensity level,” Downs said.

Texas was the only school to have over 300 yards of offense against the Buckeyes this season. They have also held all of their opponents to fewer than 17 points. Illinois and Penn State were the only schools to score two touchdowns on Ohio State while five teams didn’t even reach the end zone.

The Buckeyes have also held 14 of its last 15 opponents under 100 rushing yards, the first time they have done that in school history.

Downs — who many see as one of the top players in April’s draft — is a finalist for four major national awards and is the first Buckeyes player to earn defensive player of the year honors since Chase Young in 2019.

The junior is fourth with 52 tackles and third with 34 solo tackles. He has two interceptions and five tackles for loss.

“There’s so many great players on defense that do such a great job and they’re all tied into a scheme where they’re disguising pre-snap and reacting post-snap,” said Hoosiers quarterback Mendoza, who grew up a New England fan when Patricia was winning Super Bowls as the Patriots defensive coordinator. “They really are a great bunch of defensive players that have a fantastic scheme to complement their skill. It’s going to be a tough challenge.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day noted Mendoza and Indiana’s offense running a lot of run-pass options should be a good test for the defense.

“Obviously know we have to play with more patience with the RPOs, but we’re up for any challenge they have for us. RPOs, stretching the ball downfield, that’s what we’re working on every day,” safety Jaylen McClain said.

Indiana’s four first-teamers are defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker, linebacker Aiden Fisher, cornerback D’Angelo Ponds and safety Louis Moore. It’s the first time in program history that four Hoosier defensive players were named to the first team.

“Every single Saturday, I want to go out there and prove I’m the best linebacker in the country and I think that’s the way this team thinks and operates,” Fisher said. “That’s everybody at every single position, if that’s our right guard, our free safety, we all want to prove we belong here, we’re the best at our position that we play on the best team, the best defense.”

The Hoosiers’ strengths are getting to the quarterback and generating interceptions. They were second in the conference with 34 sacks and ninth in the nation with 16 picks.

Defensive lineman Stephen Daley led the Big Ten with 18 tackles for loss and Moore was tied for the conference lead with five interceptions.

“They’re fast. They’re quick. They use their hands really well. They’re opportunistic. They’re quick. They force a lot of turnovers. They’re as good as anybody in the country,” Day said. “Really impressed with how they play, how physical they are, so it’s a good challenge for our offense.”

Freelance reporter Marcus Hartman in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this story.

