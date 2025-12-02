North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker and coach Eric Morris top American Conference awards

North Texas quarterback and national passing leader Drew Mestemaker was named Tuesday as the American Conference's top offensive player.

North Texas' Drew Mestemaker (17) celebrates after winning an NCAA college football game against Temple, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)(AP/Jessica Tobias) North Texas' Drew Mestemaker (17) celebrates after winning an NCAA college football game against Temple, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)(AP/Jessica Tobias) IRVING, Texas (AP) — North Texas quarterback and national passing leader Drew Mestemaker was named Tuesday as the American Conference’s top offensive player, and soon-departing Eric Morris from the No. 20 Mean Green was tabbed as the league’s coach of the year.

Navy lineman Landon Robinson was chosen as the league’s defensive player of the year, Tulane kicker Patrick Durkin the special teams player of the year and North Texas true freshman running back Caleb Hawkins as rookie of the year.

The awards were determined by the votes from the league’s 14 coaches.

North Texas and No. 21 Tulane play Friday night in the league’s championship game, with the winner likely advancing to the 12-team College Football Playoff. Morris, named last week as Oklahoma State’s head coach, is finishing the season with the Mean Green (11-1), the FBS leader with 46.8 points and 511.8 total yards a game.

Mestemaker is the FBS leader with 3,835 yards passing, and has 29 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Hawkins has rushed for 1,216 yards and leads FBS players with his 23 rushing TDs and 26 total TDs.

Robinson has 54 tackles and is the American leader with 6 1/2 sacks.

Durkin is 22 of 24 on field goals and 36 of 37 on PATs for the season.

