North Texas meets San Diego State for the New Mexico Bowl

San Diego State (9-3) vs. North Texas (11-2), Dec. 27 at 5:45 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

San Diego State (9-3) vs. North Texas (11-2), Dec. 27 at 5:45 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: North Texas by 6. Against the spread: North Texas 10-3, San Diego State 9-3.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

North Texas Offense

Overall: 502.8 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 322.5 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 180.3 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 44.8 points per game (1st)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 370.4 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 163.2 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 207.2 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (70th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 341.8 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 153.9 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 187.8 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (87th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 267.5 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 155.6 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 111.9 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 12.6 points per game (5th)

North Texas is 24th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 46.4% of the time.

North Texas ranks 12th in the FBS with a +9 turnover margin.

North Texas ranks 24th in the FBS averaging 42.1 penalty yards per game.

North Texas is 91st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.7% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone offense ranks 36th, scoring on 88.6% of red zone opportunities.

North Texas ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:04, compared to San Diego State’s 53rd-ranked average of 30:28.

Team leaders

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 4,119 yards, 31 TDs, 7 INTs, 69.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Hawkins, 1,226 yards on 200 carries, 23 TDs

Receiving: Wyatt Young, 1,209 yards on 63 catches, 10 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 1,810 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 1,232 yards on 238 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 632 yards on 48 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

North Texas lost 34-21 to Tulane on Friday, Dec. 5. Mestemaker led North Texas with 294 yards on 21-of-34 passing (61.8%) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Ashton Gray carried the ball eight times for 47 yards and scored one touchdown. Miles Coleman recorded 125 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

San Diego State fell 23-17 to New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 28. Denegal led San Diego State with 162 yards on 14-of-24 passing (58.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. Sutton had 110 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Donovan Brown had five receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.