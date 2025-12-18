No. 8 seed Oklahoma and 9th-seeded Alabama meet again in 1st round of College Football Playoff

Ninth-seeded Alabama (10-3) at No. 8 seed Oklahoma (10-2), Friday, 8 p.m. EST (ABC/ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by…

Ninth-seeded Alabama (10-3) at No. 8 seed Oklahoma (10-2), Friday, 8 p.m. EST (ABC/ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 1 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 5-2-1.

What’s at stake?

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer started the season facing pressure from their rabid fanbases. Oklahoma has rebounded from a 6-7 season, and a win would solidify Venables’ status while giving him a third win over Alabama in 13 months. DeBoer already is in the shadow of Nick Saban, the six-time national champion coach he replaced. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff last season. Failing to win a playoff game his first two seasons and losing to Oklahoma for the second time this season would rile up a fanbase that has lofty expectations.

Key matchup

Alabama QB Ty Simpson vs. Oklahoma pass rush. Oklahoma sacked Simpson four times in the first meeting, and that was without R Mason Thomas, the team’s top pass rusher. Thomas is back from injury. Simpson, normally an efficient passer, has struggled in recent weeks against pressure. That’s not good against an Oklahoma team that leads the nation in sacks and tackles for loss.

Players to watch

Alabama: WR Ryan Williams. He’s been quiet lately, but he’s capable of breaking out. The big-play threat has 42 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns this season. But he hasn’t had more than three catches or 45 yards the past four games.

Oklahoma: QB John Mateer. He is a dual threat who has made numerous clutch plays this season. He tends to come up with a few timely plays per game, but he sometimes forces the ball, leading to interceptions.

Facts & figures

If Oklahoma wins it would become the first program to beat Alabama twice in a season since 1893. … Oklahoma has won four of the past five meetings. … Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna III was a first-team All-SEC selection after catching 65 passes for 948 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He’s also a dangerous punt returner. … Oklahoma won the first meeting 23-21 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. … Alabama lost the SEC title game 28-7 to Georgia. … Oklahoma ranks fifth nationally in rushing yards allowed per game, ninth in total defense and seventh in points allowed. … Alabama beat Oklahoma 45-34 in the playoff in 2018. … Germie Bernard leads Alabama in receptions (57) and yards receiving (762).

