No. 3 Georgia will be looking to end No. 10 Alabama’s rivalry dominance in SEC championship game

ATLANTA (AP) — After No. 3 Georgia closed an 11-1 regular season with its eighth straight win over Georgia Tech last week, coach Kirby Smart was asked about his senior class dominating its top rivals through four seasons.

Smart replied with a reminder that Georgia Tech, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee do not form a complete list of the Bulldogs’ biggest rivals.

“You know, there’s other ones out there we haven’t beat,” Smart said.

Smart didn’t mention No. 10 Alabama. He didn’t have to.

Georgia players understand there’s unfinished business waiting in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game. A win over Alabama (10-2, No. 9 CFP) is the glaring omission on the Georgia seniors’ four-year 50-5 record that includes the 2022 national championship and two SEC titles.

“Everybody knows the history of Georgia-Alabama,” said Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. “I mean, it’s there.”

Indeed, there are reminders everywhere. Even in the pregame media notes prepared by Georgia (No. 3 CFP), there is a recap of the series entitled “The Elephant In The Room.”

Big Al casts a shadow Georgia has struggled to escape.

“Like, the team is pretty aware,” linebacker Raylen Wilson said.

With each team trying to improve its national championship hopes as well as claim the SEC title, there is more on the line than just the series history between the conference powers.

“It’s definitely going to be a great battle, one for the centuries, like it always is when Alabama and Georgia play,” Alabama nose tackle Tim Keenan said.

Alabama will be playing for its first title with coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama beat Georgia for its seventh SEC championship in 2023 with former coach Nick Saban.

Georgia fell to 1-7 against Alabama under Smart with a 24-21 loss on Sept. 27. It was the Bulldogs’ first home loss in six years. The Bulldogs are 0-3 in the series in the last four years, including a 27-24 loss in the 2023 SEC championship game when Georgia was No. 1, undefeated and coming off back-to-back national championships.

Who runs the state?

A win Saturday would give Alabama a two-game sweep of the Bulldogs this season, with both games in the state of Georgia.

“We’re not even worried about having bragging rights or anything,” Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “We just know this is another steppingstone on our way to get to where we want to go. That’s really our main focus.”

Georgia has not topped the Crimson Tide since a 33-18 win in the 2021 national championship game for its first title in 41 years.

CFP implications

Each team enters Saturday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium motivated to improve its chances in this year’s College Football Playoff. Georgia will be playing to protect its position for a first-round bye.

Alabama wants to avoid a third loss that could endanger its spot in the 12-team field. The Crimson Tide’s move up one spot in this week’s CFP ranking may mean Alabama will make the playoff field even with a loss to Georgia, but why make the committee make that call?

“Man, I feel like honestly we’ve kind of had that mindset ever since our first loss,” Lawson said. “I don’t really think anything would change in our mindset or anything. We know that we don’t want to put it in no one else’s hands. Just control what we can control, and that’s doing our best to win the game, leave nothing up for chance.”

Defending champs

Georgia will be playing for its fourth SEC championship under Smart after last year’s 22-19 overtime win over Texas in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have an eight-game winning streak since the early season home loss to Alabama.

Injury update

Smart said Thursday center Drew Bobo (foot, ankle) will miss the game and said his status for the playoff is uncertain. Options at center include Cortez Smith, Malachi Toliver and Dontrell Glover.

DeBoer said starting defensive end LT Overton will miss the game and running back Jam Miller (lower leg) is questionable. DeBoer earlier said he did not expect tight end Josh Cuevas to be available.

New dean of SEC coaches

Smart, in his 10th season, moved up as the SEC coach with the longest active tenure with Kentucky’s decision to fire Mark Stoops.

“I have a great program, great administration, great supporting cast here, and it’s allowed us to be successful,” Smart said. “I talk about it all the time. If you have good players, you coach them the right way, coach them hard, you can be successful and we’ve been successful. It’s hard to sustain anything and stay consistent, especially in this league where it’s really competitive.”

