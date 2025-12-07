No. 2 Indiana beats No. 1 Ohio St. 13-10 to clinch Big Ten title, top seed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fernando Mendoza’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt gave No. 2 Indiana the lead midway through the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fernando Mendoza’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt gave No. 2 Indiana the lead midway through the third quarter and the Hoosiers’ stingy defense shut down No. 1 Ohio State the rest of the way in a 13-10 victory on Saturday night for their first Big Ten championship since 1967.

Indiana likely locked up the top seed in the College Football Playoff while extending the best record in school history to 13-0. The Hoosiers are also now poised to claim the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time.

They did it by snapping a 30-game losing streak against the Buckeyes that stretched to 1988. Indiana also ended major college football’s longest winning streak at 16 games, sealing the win with a 33-yard pass from Mendoza to Charlie Becker on third down, a play that took the clock down to the 2-minute timeout.

Ohio State fell to 12-1 overall though its quest to win back-to-back national championships for the first time will likely begin with the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

NO. 3 GEORGIA 28, NO. 10 ALABAMA 7

ATLANTA (AP) — Gunner Stockton threw three touchdown passes as Georgia solidified its position for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff and beat Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game for the first time.

Georgia (12-1, No. 3 CFP), had been 0-4 against Alabama in the SEC title game and 1-7 against the Crimson Tide under coach Kirby Smart. Playing in their fifth straight league championship game, the Bulldogs earned their fourth title under Smart and 16th overall.

The lopsided loss forces Alabama (10-3, No. 9 CFP) to worry about its standing with the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Crimson Tide were believed to be in good position when they moved up one spot in last week’s CFP ranking, but the loss to the Bulldogs provides renewed cause for concern that the Crimson Tide could miss the playoff for the second consecutive season under coach Kalen DeBoer.

NO. 4 TEXAS TECH 34, BYU 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cameron Dickey scored right after the first of linebacker Ben Roberts’ two interceptions in the second half as No. 5 Texas Tech won the Big 12 championship game, and almost certainly locked up a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, with a victory over 11th-ranked BYU.

After investing millions of dollars in the transfer portal, the Red Raiders (12-1, No. 4 CFP) have their first Big 12 title — they are one of only six schools that have been part of all 30 Big 12 seasons. They are also going to the CFP for the first time, though their win likely prevented the Big 12 from getting a second team in the playoff.

Behren Morton, who didn’t play in Tech’s only loss at Arizona State, threw two TDs to Cody Eakin and Stone Harrington kicked four field goals for the Red Raiders.

DUKE 27, NO. 17 VIRGINIA 20, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke won its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference title since 1962 and threw the College Football Playoff into chaos on Saturday night when Darian Mensah connected with Jeremiah Hasley for a 1-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play in overtime, and the unranked Blue Devils held on to beat Virginia.

The Blue Devils (8-5) are unlikely to make the playoff field, opening the door for a second Group of Five team — likely James Madison — to make it.

Duke last won a share of the ACC regular-season title in 1989, sharing it with Virginia in Steve Spurrier’s final season as the Blue Devils’ coach. The conference championship game was created in 2005, and Duke got there this year thanks to a five-team tiebreaker.

Virginia (10-3), the ACC regular-season champion, would have reached the CFP for the first time in school history with a victory but fell short when Chandler Morris was intercepted by Luke Mergott on the Cavaliers’ first offensive play in OT.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.