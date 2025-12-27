No. 12 BYU, No. 24 Georgia Tech take roles in Pop-Tarts Bowl seriously

ORLANDO (AP) — BYU could have been disappointed it missed out on an invite to the College Football Playoff, and…

ORLANDO (AP) — BYU could have been disappointed it missed out on an invite to the College Football Playoff, and the Cougars could have let that disappointment carry over into their postseason.

Instead, the No. 12 Cougars (12-2) rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 24 Georgia Tech 25-21 on Saturday in a far less meaningful bowl game.

BYU and Georgia Tech took their roles in the Pop-Tarts Bowl seriously, and it showed. The Cougars rallied to take the lead with two minutes left against the Yellow Jackets and then, with less than 10 seconds remaining, Evan Johnson picked off a pass by Georgia Tech’s Haynes King in the endzone.

The Cougars hoisted Johnson onto their shoulders and carried him toward the bench to celebrate the victory.

BYU and Georgia Tech (9-4) showed that the game mattered, even if it was not a playoff game and the celebration involved the ritualistic sacrifice of a pastry mascot and tongue-in-cheek shirts that read “The People’s National Champions.”

“It just so happened we were outside of (the playoff), and that’s OK,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “I love the maturity from our players. We earned another chance to play a game and these guys came here with a great attitude being here and had so much appreciation and gratitude of being invited to the Pop-Tarts Bowl.”

There was indeed a celebration, even with the reserved Sitake chowing down on a postgame snack. The bowl game leans into absurdity.

But there was also a football game — one of only three games between teams ranked in the final CFP standings outside of the playoff. And, both programs had something to play for.

Both teams wanted to play the game. Neither team reported any opt-outs due to NFL draft prep or the transfer portal.

The programs are trying to make their mark in their respective conferences. The only way to do that is to play. And they were eager and up to the competition.

“It doesn’t matter where it is, when it is, what time it is, who you are playing, competitors compete,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said. “We will always have a team of competitors. I’m a competitor. That’s what we do. I don’t understand the narrative that’s been created the last couple of years about these games aren’t important.”

The Yellow Jackets had plenty on the line — their first 10-win season since 2014 and just the 10th in school history. There was clearly disappointment that they fell just short, losing an 11-point second-half lead and falling on an interception in the endzone in the game’s final seconds.

Both teams could have been too upset to finish their season in the bowl game. Instead, the teams capped historic seasons. It gave these bowl games just a little bit of meaning, even if it was not the ultimate prize.

Sitake said he believed last year’s Alamo Bowl win helped prepare the team for its breakthrough season. He believes this win will do the same heading into next season.

“That’s how you do things in life,” Sitake said. “If it’s not the way you want it to go, that’s OK. Your reaction is what everyone is going to define you with.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.