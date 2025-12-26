No. 12 BYU, No. 24 Georgia Tech have lots to play for outside CFP when they meet in Pop-Tarts Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pop-Tarts Bowl could easily be about who is not there or where these teams are…

Both No. 24 Georgia Tech and No. 12 BYU had dreams of reaching the College Football Playoff. After falling short, they easily could have been disappointed with the invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, a game known as much for its off-field marketing as the on-field game.

Instead, the two teams seem eager to finish solid seasons with a win in one of three non-playoff bowl matchups between teams that were ranked in the final CFP standings when Georgia Tech (9-3, No. 22 CFP) takes on BYU (11-2, No. 12 CFP) on Saturday.

These are two teams with plenty to play for despite missing out on the playoff.

“We’ve put time, effort, blood, sweat and tears all into this season, and it’s not over yet,” Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King said. “I’m not one to jump ship and quit. I want to ride it out and finish it with my brothers.”

The Cougars were the second team left out of the playoff field after losing in the Big 12 Conference championship game 34-7 to No. 4 Texas Tech. The Yellow Jackets were further down the list, failing to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game because of various tiebreakers.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake said he expects his team to be motivated and ready to play.

“The truth is we have an opportunity to play again,” Sitake said. “Disappointment goes away real quick when you have an appreciation of what you get to do.”

Sitake said his team appreciates the opportunity to stay together for another game and use the bowl practice to prepare for next season. He credited its victory in the Alamo Bowl last year for preparing it for this season.

Young vs. old

The matchup between BYU and Georgia Tech pits a sixth-year senior against a true freshman at quarterback.

King started the last three years at Georgia Tech after three years at Texas A&M. He was the ACC Player of the Year, finishing fourth in the league with 922 rushing yards and leading it with 15 rushing touchdowns. He threw for 2,697 yards and 12 TDS.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He rushed for 527 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 2,708 passing yards and 14 TD passes.

Offense vs. defense

This matchup could live up to the billing, with one of the best offenses in the nation going against one of the best defenses in the nation.

Georgia Tech finished the year 13th in total offense with 466.2 yards per game and 23rd with 33.0 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets face a stout Cougars defense that finished 28th in total defense, giving up 328.4 yards per game, and 32nd in rush defense, giving up 122.1 yards per game.

History on the line

A win for Georgia Tech would give the team its 10th 10-win season in school history and the first since 2014.

For the Cougars, a win would mark their fourth season with 12 or more wins, their first since 2001. BYU has won at least 11 games for consecutive years for the first time since 2020-21.

No opt-outs reported

No players are reportedly opting out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl for either team, a rarity during bowl season.

BYU will be without the Big 12’s leading rusher, L.J. Martin, after he had shoulder surgery this week.

Quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke will take over as Georgia Tech’s play-caller and offensive coordinator for the bowl game after Buster Faulkner left to join Florida’s staff.

