No. 1 Indiana and Alabama meet in the Rose Bowl

Alabama (11-3) vs. No. 1 Indiana (13-0), Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Indiana by 7. Against the spread: Indiana 8-5, Alabama 9-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 472.8 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 251.6 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 221.2 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 41.9 points per game (4th)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 257.2 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 179.5 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 77.6 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 10.8 points per game (2nd)

Alabama Offense

Overall: 380.1 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 270.2 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 109.9 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (39th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 289.3 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 168.7 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 120.6 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 17.9 points per game (13th)

Indiana ranks 1st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 55.5% of the time.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Indiana leads the FBS at +17, and Alabama ranks 18th at +8.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Indiana is 4th in the FBS averaging 28.5 penalty yards per game, and Alabama ranks 23rd with a 41.9-yard average.

Alabama is 18th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 75.7% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Indiana is 6th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:22, while Alabama’s 21st-ranked average is 31:59.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 2,980 yards, 33 TDs, 6 INTs, 71.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 918 yards on 176 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 828 yards on 59 catches, 11 TDs

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 3,500 yards, 28 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 504 yards on 130 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 802 yards on 60 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Indiana won 13-10 over Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 6. Mendoza led Indiana with 222 yards on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. Kaelon Black had 69 rushing yards on 16 carries. Charlie Becker put up 126 yards on six catches.

Alabama won 34-24 over Oklahoma on Friday, Dec. 19. Simpson led Alabama with 232 yards on 18-of-29 passing (62.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Daniel Hill carried the ball nine times for 43 yards and scored one touchdown. Lotzeir Brooks recorded 79 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

