Missouri hires Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator amid Michigan turmoil

Missouri hired Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey on Sunday to fill the same role with the Tigers. The 51-year-old Lindsey…

Missouri hired Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey on Sunday to fill the same role with the Tigers.

The 51-year-old Lindsey replaces Kirby Moore, who left to become the head coach at Washington State. Moore had just one season with the Wolverines, leaving amid uncertainty in Ann Arbor following the arrest and firing of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore.

“I could not be happier to have the opportunity to work with Eli Drinkwitz in Columbia,” Lindsey said in a statement. “This is one of the most attractive coordinator jobs in the country. The commitment and infrastructure in place from an organizational standpoint and the talent on the field is truly exciting.”

Moore was fired by Michigan on Dec. 10 after a university investigation found credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He was later charged with felony third-degree home invasion and two misdemeanors.

Biff Poggi is serving as the Wolverines’ interim coach. They play Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

The hiring of Lindsey away from Michigan is quite the coincidence given that Drinkwitz was thought to be a contender for its full-time job. But Drinkwitz signed a contract extension recently, and it appears that Michigan has begun to focus its search elsewhere.

Lindsey, who helped develop Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood into a dynamic quarterback this past season, has spent more than 28 years in coaching. He was the head coach at Troy from 2019-21 and offensive coordinator at North Carolina, Auburn, Arizona State, UCF and Southern Miss, where he tutored such QBs as Drake Maye, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens.

“He does a tremendous job of not only coaching and developing players, but organizing and implementing the offense,” Drinkwitz said. “He is an excellent offensive mind with a wide range of experience from high school to offensive coordinator to college head coach. Chip is a tremendous addition to our coaching staff and someone who can seamlessly transition into the job.”

The Tigers are preparing to play Virginia on Dec. 27 in the Gator Bowl.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.