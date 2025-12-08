Minnesota takes on New Mexico in the Rate Bowl

New Mexico (9-3) vs. Minnesota (7-5), Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m. EST.
BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Minnesota by 3. Against the spread: Minnesota 4-7, New Mexico 7-5.
How to watch: ESPN
Key stats
Minnesota Offense
Overall: 296.6 yards per game (128th in FBS)
Passing: 193.5 yards per game (104th)
Rushing: 103.1 yards per game (129th)
Scoring: 23.3 points per game (98th)
Minnesota Defense
Overall: 342.3 yards per game (41st in FBS)
Passing: 220.8 yards per game (66th)
Rushing: 121.5 yards per game (31st)
Scoring: 23.4 points per game (58th)
New Mexico Offense
Overall: 369.6 yards per game (85th in FBS)
Passing: 214.5 yards per game (86th)
Rushing: 155.1 yards per game (74th)
Scoring: 27.9 points per game (68th)
New Mexico Defense
Overall: 350 yards per game (49th in FBS)
Passing: 236.6 yards per game (100th)
Rushing: 113.4 yards per game (25th)
Scoring: 22.5 points per game (47th)
New Mexico ranks 110th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Minnesota’s 24th-ranked +7 margin.
Minnesota ranks 2nd in the FBS averaging 26.3 penalty yards per game.
New Mexico ranks 113th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.3% of trips.
Team leaders
Minnesota
Passing: Drake Lindsey, 2,235 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Darius Taylor, 554 yards on 119 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Lemeke Brockington, 484 yards on 46 catches, 4 TDs
New Mexico
Passing: Jack Layne, 2,398 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage
Rushing: Damon Bankston, 578 yards on 104 carries, 5 TDs
Receiving: Keagan Johnson, 730 yards on 57 catches, 3 TDs
Last game
Minnesota beat Wisconsin 17-7 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Lindsey passed for 90 yards on 18-of-24 attempts (75.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Taylor carried the ball 19 times for 100 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 11 yards. Jameson Geers put up 27 yards on four catches with one touchdown.
New Mexico won 23-17 over San Diego State on Friday, Nov. 28. Layne passed for 127 yards on 14-of-25 attempts (56.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. James Laubstein carried the ball 10 times for 70 yards and scored one touchdown. Johnson had three receptions for 37 yards.
