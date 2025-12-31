Mensah throws for 4 TDs and leads Duke to a 42-39 win over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl

ELPASO, Texas (AP) — Darian Mensah threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead Duke to a 42-39 victory…

ELPASO, Texas (AP) — Darian Mensah threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead Duke to a 42-39 victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl on Wednesday.

Mensah, named the game’s MVP, was 29 of 51 passing with an interception. He helped Duke to its fourth straight win and tied a Sun Bowl record for TD passes in a game.

The Blue Devils (9-5) also won nine games for a second consecutive season — only the second time in program history they accomplished the feat.

Arizona State (8-5) was led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who was 27 of 38 passing for 375 yards and three TDs. He also ran for 70 yards and two scores on seven carries, including a 38-yard run in the second quarter that tied the game at 21-all.

The game, which set Sun Bowl records for combined total offense (1,158 yards), individual team offense (ASU, 619 yards), and most points in a half (52 in the first half), was tied three times and had two lead changes.

The Sun Devils took the lead at 39-35 on a 6-yard TD pass from Sims to Malik McClain at 12:31 of the fourth quarter — their first lead since the game’s opening score, a 4-yard run by Sims.

After exchanging possessions, the Blue Devils were driving for a go-ahead score and looked to have it on an 8-yard pass from Mensah to Cooper Barkate, but ASU’s Nyland Green knocked the ball out of Barkate’s hands in the end zone.

The Sun Devils took over with 2:51 remaining and seemingly in control, but Demarius Robinson fumbled at the end of a 14-yard on the next play. Kendall Johnson forced the fumble and Ma’Khi Jones recovered for the Blue Devils on the ASU 22-yard line.

Two players later, Mensah connected with Que’Sean Brown on a receiver screen to the left side and Brown broke a tackle en route to a 17-yard score that regained the lead for Duke at 42-39.

Arizona State got one more crack with just over two minutes to play, but a Sims’ pass over the middle was intercepted by Duke’s Luke Mergott, sealing the win.

The takeaway

Duke was a small favorite going into the game, not only because it was the ACC champ, but also because it only had two players who were unavailable. Arizona State was without 22 players who had been on the roster and played at some point this season, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Leavitt, who has been out with a foot injury since November, entered the transfer portal, while Tyson is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. The Sun Devils had four players making their first start, and 18 who were on the gameday roster for the first time.

Up next

Arizona State: Opens the 2026 season at home against Morgan State on Sept. 5.

Duke: Opens its season at home against Tulane on Sept. 5.

