Kentucky coach Will Stein adds Cutter Leftwich, Joe Price III to staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Will Stein announced two more coaching staff hires on Thursday, including bringing another person…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Will Stein announced two more coaching staff hires on Thursday, including bringing another person with him from Oregon to try to revive the Wildcats.

Stein said Cutter Leftwich will be Kentucky’s offensive line coach and Joe Price III the wide receivers coach. Leftwich currently is Oregon’s assistant offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Stein already hired Pat Biondo from Oregon as Kentucky’s general manager.

Both Stein, Oregon’s offensive coordinator, and Leftwich will be coaching Saturday night when the fifth-seeded Ducks host James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Leftwich has worked with Oregon’s offense two of the past three years, with a year at North Texas as an offensive line coach. Leftwich was a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2022 working with the Bruins’ offensive line. He started coaching as a graduate assistant in 2021 at UTSA and played at McNeese State.

Stein worked with Price at UTSA and said he’s thrilled to add him to his Kentucky staff. Price has spent the last six seasons at UTSA, the last three as associate head coach, pass game coordinator and receivers coach. He was director of player personnel for UTSA in 2020 and 2021.

Price currently is helping the Roadrunners prepare for the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 in Dallas.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.