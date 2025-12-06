Jones, No. 2 Montana State topple Yale 21-13 to advance to FCS quarterfinals

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adam Jones ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and second-ranked Montana State beat Yale 21-13…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adam Jones ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and second-ranked Montana State beat Yale 21-13 on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The Bobcats (11-2) will host Stephen F. Austin.

Yale (9-3) reduced its deficit to 21-13 with 2:01 remaining when Josh Pitsenberger ran it in from the 6 with 2:09 remaining to end a five-play, 54-yard drive.

After forcing a three-and-out, Yale took the ball with 59 seconds left and no timeouts. Dante Reno’s 18-yard completion to Pitsenberger proved to be the only positive yardage gained on the drive. A series of desperation laterals by Yale ended with Montana State’s Zac Crews recovering the ball at the Bulldogs’ 3 as time expired.

Against the Bulldogs — who were coming off a stunning 43-42 comeback win over Youngstown State in the first round — Montana State struck first when on his way to score from the 14, quarterback Justin Lamson was stripped at the goal line but receiver Chris Long fell on it in the end zone for a 7-0 lead. It was the only score of the first half.

Late in the third quarter, Julius Davis ended a nine-play, 70-yard drive, running it in from the 3 for a two-touchdown lead. Yale countered with its first touchdown when Reno threw a 25-yard touchdown to Nico Brown. The failed two-point conversion made it 14-6.

Montana State followed with a score of its own when Jones ran left and scored from 33 yards out for a 21-6 lead with 3:58 left.

Reno passed for 198 yards and a touchdown and threw a pair of interceptions. Brown caught 11 passes for 107 yards.

