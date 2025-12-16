Houston and LSU match up in the Texas Bowl

LSU (7-5) vs. Houston (9-3), Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Houston by 3. Against…

LSU (7-5) vs. Houston (9-3), Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Houston by 3. Against the spread: Houston 8-4, LSU 4-8.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Houston Offense

Overall: 390.9 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 215.3 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 175.7 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (65th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 348.2 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 214.8 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 133.3 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (40th)

LSU Offense

Overall: 332.5 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 106.3 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (108th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 319.7 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 202.5 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 117.2 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (15th)

LSU ranks 104th in third down percentage, converting 35.4% of the time. Houston ranks 27th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.3%.

LSU ranks 20th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

LSU ranks 81st in the FBS averaging 56.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Houston’s 19th-ranked 41 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. Houston is 18th in FBS, with opponents scoring on 76.3% of trips. LSU’s red zone defense ranks 4th at 69%.

Team leaders

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 2,475 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 851 yards on 184 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 906 yards on 59 catches, 10 TDs

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,925 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 505 yards on 106 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Barion Brown, 495 yards on 52 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Houston defeated Baylor 31-24 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Weigman threw for 201 yards on 21-of-31 attempts (67.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 22 times for 121 yards and two rushing touchdowns. DJ Butler carried the ball 10 times for 53 yards, adding one reception for 12 yards. Thomas had nine receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown.

LSU lost 17-13 to Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 29. Michael Van Buren Jr. threw for 96 yards on 14-of-25 attempts (56.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 33 yards. Durham had 42 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for one yard. Trey’Dez Green had one reception for 30 yards.

