Georgia Southern beats Appalachian State 29-10, wins Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — OJ Arnold had 152 yards rushing on 11 carries, Terrance Gibbs and Weston Bryant each had a rushing touchdown, and Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 29-10 on Monday to win the Birmingham Bowl.

Georgia Southern (7-6) has made a bowl appearance in four consecutive seasons — all under fourth-year coach Clay Helton — for the first time in program history.

The Mountaineers went three-and-out on the game’s opening drive before Georgia Southern put together an 11-play, 66-yard drive that culminated when Gibbs ran for a 1-yard touchdown about 6 1/2 minutes in that gave the Eagles the lead for good.

Arnold ripped off a 58-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and, two plays later, Weston Bryant scored on a 3-yard run. JC French IV threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Sanders Jr. about five minutes later that made it 26-7.

Matthew Wilson was 12-of-22 passing for 128 yards and threw two interceptions for Appalachian State (5-8). He added 110 yards rushing — which included a 6-yard scoring run, the first TD of his career — late in the first half. Wilson, a redshirt freshman who is listed on the Mountaineers’ roster as a quarterback/defensive back, made his first appearance.

Noah Gillon, who started at QB for the Mountaineers, was 4-of-7 passing for 64 yards and threw two interceptions in Georgia Southern territory.

Tripp Bryant made field goals of 23,36 and 27 yards for the Eagles.

Georgia Southern beat the Mountaineers 25-23 on Nov. 6.

