Gasparilla Bowl Winners

Dec. 19, 2025 — NC State 31, Memphis 7

Dec. 20, 2024 — Florida 33, Tulane 8

Dec. 23, 2023 — Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17

Dec. 23, 2022 — Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17

Dec. 23, 2021 — UCF 29, Florida 17

Dec. 26, 2020 — Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Dec. 23, 2019 — UCF 48, Marshall 25

Dec. 20, 2018 — Marshall 38, South Florida 20

Dec. 21, 2017 — Temple 28, Florida International 3

Dec. 26, 2016 — Mississippi St. 17, Miami (Ohio) 16

Dec. 26, 2015 — Marshall 16, UConn 10

Dec. 26, 2014 — N.C. State 34, UCF 24

Dec. 23, 2013 — East Carolina 37, Ohio 20

Dec. 21, 2012 — UCF 38, Ball State 17

Dec. 20, 2011 — Marshall 20, Florida International 10

Dec. 21, 2010 — Louisville 31, Southern Mississippi 28

Dec. 19, 2009 — Rutgers 45, UCF 24

Dec. 20, 2008 — South Florida 41, Memphis 14

Note: St. Petersburg Bowl (2008-09; 2014-2016); Beef ‘O’ Brady’s (2010-13)

