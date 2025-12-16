Gasparilla Bowl features NC State against Memphis

Memphis (8-4) vs. NC State (7-5), Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: NC State by…

Memphis (8-4) vs. NC State (7-5), Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: NC State by 4.5. Against the spread: NC State 6-6, Memphis 8-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 396.8 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 247.8 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 149.1 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (45th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 421 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 283.1 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 137.9 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (92nd)

Memphis Offense

Overall: 420.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 234.6 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 185.7 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (19th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 361.1 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 227.7 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 133.4 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (48th)

NC State ranks 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.5% of the time. Memphis ranks 53rd on offense, converting on 41.1% of third downs.

NC State is 71st in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Memphis’ 12th-ranked +9 margin.

NC State is 70th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84% of trips. Memphis’ red zone offense ranks 5th, scoring on 93.8% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 2,884 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 939 yards on 160 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 637 yards on 38 catches, 5 TDs

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 2,567 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 669 yards on 102 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 889 yards on 63 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

NC State won 42-19 over North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 29. Bailey passed for 201 yards on 21-of-30 attempts (70.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 65 yards. Will Wilson carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards and scored four touchdowns. Wesley Grimes had five receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Memphis lost 28-17 to Navy on Thursday, Nov. 27. Lewis led Memphis with 172 yards on 19-of-36 passing (52.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards. Frank Peasant carried the ball six times for 30 yards. Braham had four receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

