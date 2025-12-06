Gabalis throws 3 TD passes to lead Tarleton State over North Dakota 31-13 in FCS playoffs

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw three touchdown passes and Tarleton State beat North Dakota 31-13 in the second…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw three touchdown passes and Tarleton State beat North Dakota 31-13 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, tying a program record with its 12th win this season.

The fourth-seeded Texans (12-1), will host 12th-seeded Villanova next week in the quarterfinals. Villanova beat No. 5 seed Lehigh 14-7 on Saturday.

The Texans have been in the playoffs in their first two years of playoff eligibility since completing Division I reclassification. Last season, they beat Drake in the first round before losing to South Dakota. They had a bye to the second round this season.

Gabalis found Peyton Kramer deep down the middle for a 64-yard score and a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter. Brad Larson extended the lead with his third field goal

Sawyer Seidl’s second TD run cut the lead to 11, but Gabalis hit Marquis Willis in stride down the right sideline for a 77-score early in the fourth quarter.

Tarleton State led 13-7 at halftime on Gabalis’ 3-yard pass to T’iar Young inside the right pylon and two field goals.

Gabalis was 15-of-25 passing for 292 yards with an interception. Willis had 133 yards receiving and Tylan Hines totaled 120 yards rushing on 28 carries.

Jerry Kaminski threw for 112 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 63 yards for the unseeded Fighting Hawks (8-6). Seidl had two short TD runs.

The Texans are 7-0 at home this season and have nine straight home victories.

