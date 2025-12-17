Five finalists for Harlon Hill Trophy are on AP Division II All-America football teams

Five of the eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy are represented on The Associated Press Division II All-America football…

Five of the eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy are represented on The Associated Press Division II All-America football teams announced Wednesday.

Quarterbacks Jack Strand of MSU Moorhead, Gavin Sukup of the University of Indianapolis and Drew Nash of Western Colorado along with running backs Curtis Allen of Virginia Union and Andrew Miller of Harding are up for the award that will be presented Friday to the nation’s outstanding Division II player.

Nash, who is listed as an all-purpose player, is among six repeat selections. The others are Slippery Rock offensive lineman Joe Cooper, CSU Pueblo receiver Reggie Retzlaff, Hillsdale all-purpose player Shea Ruddy, Harding linebacker Clark Griffin and Western Colorado defensive lineman Ricky Freymond.

There are 44 schools represented on the first and second teams, including 14 with multiple players honored. The All-America teams are selected for the AP by a panel of sports information directors representing the four Division II super regions.

First-team offense

Quarterback — Jack Strand, MSU Moorhead, senior, 6-5, 240, Bloomer, Wisconsin.

Running back — Curtis Allen, Virginia Union, senior, 6-2, 215, Petersburg, Virginia.

Running back — Andrew Miller, Harding, junior, 6-1, 225, Searcy, Arkansas.

Lineman — Tim Anderson, Ferris State, senior, 6-6, 305, Rochester, Michigan.

Lineman — (asterisk)Joe Cooper, Slippery Rock, redshirt senior, 6-7, 320, East Berlin, Pennsylvania.

Lineman — Montriel Lee, Central Oklahoma, senior, 6-2, 285, Del City, Oklahoma.

Lineman — Jake Mitchell, Harding, senior, 6-2, 270, Greenhill, Alabama.

Lineman — Avery Swinton, Catawba, senior, 6-2, 285, Jacksonville, Florida.

Tight end — Luke Dehnicke, Minnesota Duluth, redshirt freshman, 6-3, 205, Andover, Minnesota.

Wide receiver — TJ Chukwurah, Black Hills State, redshirt junior, 5-11, 190, Arlington, Texas.

Wide receiver — Gage Florence, MSU Moorhead, senior, 5-10, 185, Sawyer, North Dakota.

Wide receiver — (asterisk)Reggie Retzlaff, CSU Pueblo, redshirt senior, 6-3, 215, Corona, California.

All-purpose — JayJay Jordan, Slippery Rock, junior, 5-11, 180, Reading, Pennsylvania

Kicker — Manaki Watanabe, Ashland, redshirt freshman, 6-0, 182, Novi, Michigan.

First-team defense

Lineman — Kenyon Garner, Livingtone, sophomore, 6-4, 230, Okeechobee, Florida.

Lineman — Israel Nwokocha, Benedict, graduate, 6-2, 250, Detroit.

Lineman — Ean Rhea, Emory & Henry, junior, 6-2, 235, Glade Spring, Virginia.

Lineman — Michael Shimek, Ashland, senior, 6-1, 246, North Canton, Ohio.

Linebacker — Landon Boss, Emporia State, junior, 6-1, 230, Osage City, Kansas.

Linebacker — Ja’Kobe Clinton, West Florida, redshirt senior, 6-2, 230, Sanford, Florida.

Linebacker — Tristan Exline, UT Permian Basin, junior, 6-1, 215, China Spring, Texas.

Defensive back — Marvelous Owens, Northeastern State, senior, 5-11, 195, Chico, California.

Defensive back — Justin Payoute, Ferris State, senior, 5-7, 170, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Defensive back — Jordan Rogers, Pittsburg State, redshirt senior, 5-10, 188, Bellmead, Texas.

Defensive back — Darnell Stephens, Fort Valley State, graduate, 6-1, 186, Conyers, Georgia.

Punter — Brodie Eisenbraun, Chadron State, redshirt senior, 6-2, 185, Sturgis, South Dakota.

Return specialist — Tye Roberson, Lenoir-Rhyne, senior, 5-8, 185, Laurens, South Carolina.

Second-team offense

Quarterback — Gavin Sukup, UIndy, senior, 6-1, 188, Seward, Nebraska.

Running back — Dawson Forgy, Wayne State (Neb.), redshirt junior, 5-11, 200, Winterset, Iowa

Running back — Jeffrey Jones, New Mexico Highlands, freshman, 5-9, 175, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Running back — Hunter Patterson, West Liberty (W. Va.), junior, 5-11, 180, Chester, West Virginia.

Lineman — Ryan Buttz, UIndy, senior, 6-4, 302, Decatur, Illinois.

Lineman — Slade Edwards, Central Washington, senior, 6-2, 290, Yelm, Washington.

Lineman — Will Hart, redshirt junior, Wingate.

Lineman — Douglas Pruim II, senior, Frostburg State.

Lineman — Ryan Scherecke, redshirt senior, Kutztown.

Lineman — Carter Stanchfield, Pittsburg State, redshirt senior, 6-4, 305, Paola, Kansas.

Tight end — Eddie Burgess, Upper Iowa, senior, 6-4, 240, Montezuma, Iowa.

Wide receiver — Keith Desaussure, Newberry, graduate, 5-10, 165, North Charleston, South Carolina.

Wide receiver — Jaylen Himes, Wingate, freshman, 5-9, 177, Statesville, North Carolina.

Wide receiver — DeAndre Proctor, Johnson C. Smith, senior, 6-3, 210, Elizabeth City, New Jersey.

Wide receiver — Tommy Thomas, Chadron State, redshirt senior, 6-2, 190, Fort Collins, Colorado.

All-purpose — (asterisk)Drew Nash, Western Colorado, redshirt senior, 6-2, 215, Torrance, California.

All-purpose — (asterisk)Shea Ruddy, Hillsdale, junior, 5-11, 185, Temperance, Michigan.

Kicker — Elijah Guyton, West Alabama, redshirt junior, 6-1, 185, Cullman, Alabama.

Second-team defense

Lineman — Derrick Drayton, Albany State, redshirt junior, 6-2, 215, College Park, Georgia.

Lineman — (asterisk)Ricky Freymond, Western Colorado, redshirt senior, 6-5, 265, Chino, California.

Lineman — Tindell Frick, Assumption, senior, 6-3, 260, Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Lineman — Tyler King, Central Washington, sophomore, 6-5, 250, Happy Valley, Oregon.

Lineman — Clayton Power, senior, Northwest Missouri State, 6-2, 283, Stilwell, Kansas.

Linebacker — Mikey Blandin, Newberry, senior, 6-2, 220, Charleston, South Carolina.

Linebacker — William Carter, Delta State, senior, 6-1, 228, Birmingham, Alabama.

Linebacker — (asterisk)Clark Griffin, Harding, senior, 5-9, 185, Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Linebacker — Brandon Hile, Kutztown, senior, 6-2, 225, Winfield, Pennsylvania.

Defensive back — Klayten Batten, Shepherd (W. Va.), graduate, 5-10, 185, Waldorf, Maryland.

Defensive back — Rance Conner, Valdosta State, senior, 5-11, 190, Miami.

Defensive back — Chester Fearon, West Florida, redshirt senior, 5-9, 170, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Defensive back — Xavier Walton, Angelo State, junior, 5-10, 200, San Antonio.

Punter — Trace Hrgich, Grand Valley State, senior, 6-2, 200, Wheaton, Illinois.

Return specialist — Deontae Williams, California (Pa.), sophomore, 6-0, 180, Pittsburgh.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.