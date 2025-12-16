Famous Idaho Potato Bowl pits Utah State against Washington State

Washington State (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Utah State…

Washington State (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Utah State by 3. Against the spread: Utah State 10-2, Washington State 8-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 422.4 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 251.3 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 171.1 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (35th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 424.4 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 249.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 175.1 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (89th)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 315.3 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 196.8 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 118.4 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (110th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 303.3 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 172.8 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 130.6 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 20.2 points per game (26th)

Utah State ranks 104th in third down percentage, converting 35.4% of the time. Washington State ranks 45th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 35.9%.

Washington State is 117th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Utah State’s 38th-ranked +4 margin.

Utah State is 111th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.4% of trips. Washington State’s red zone offense ranks 14th, scoring on 91.9% of red zone opportunities.

Utah State is 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:35, compared to Washington State’s 20th-ranked average of 32:07.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 2,686 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Barnes, 733 yards on 176 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 925 yards on 60 catches, 5 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 1,758 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 576 yards on 138 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 641 yards on 49 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Utah State lost 25-24 to Boise State on Friday, Nov. 28. Barnes passed for 184 yards on 13-of-31 attempts (41.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 89 yards and one rushing touchdown. Javen Jacobs had 92 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 53 yards. Anthony Garcia had two receptions for 54 yards.

Washington State won 32-8 over Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 29. Eckhaus passed for 197 yards on 17-of-28 attempts (60.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Angel Johnson carried the ball four times for 64 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 10 yards. Tony Freeman had seven receptions for 84 yards.

