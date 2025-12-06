BYU’s playoff case faces a harsh reality of another lopsided loss to Texas Tech

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — BYU safety Faletau Satuala says the Cougars have no choice but to be optimistic going into…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — BYU safety Faletau Satuala says the Cougars have no choice but to be optimistic going into the College Football Playoff selection show, and of course, he’ll be watching Sunday.

The outlook isn’t so great after a second lopsided loss to Texas Tech, this time 34-7 in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.

From BYU’s point of view, the only two losses are to one of the best teams in the country.

The Cougars (11-2) were already on the playoff bubble at No. 11 in the CFP rankings. They couldn’t even afford to drop one spot, and will have a hard time making a case to stay where they were.

They’ll try anyway.

“I’d say we won all season. The only time we’ve lost is the No. 4 team in the nation,” Satuala said, referring to Texas Tech’s CFP ranking that would earn a first-round bye. “So obviously Texas Tech is a great team. But I feel like we can go out there and compete. Like, you should be able to get in with winning games.”

BYU had the winning coach on its side. Joey McGuire of Texas Tech (12-1) started his postgame meeting with reporters by politicking for the Cougars.

“I truly believe the Big 12 deserves two teams in the playoffs,” McGuire said.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark obviously shares McGuire’s view, but perhaps sounded a little less than optimistic in the event of a BYU loss at his news conference about 90 minutes before kickoff at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

In a 29-7 defeat at Texas Tech four weeks ago, the Cougars didn’t score until the middle of the fourth quarter, with the outcome no longer in doubt. This time, BYU scored first but not again.

“They’re healthy. When they were in Lubbock, their quarterback and running back weren’t as healthy as they are today,” Yormark said, referring to Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin. “They’re a better BYU team today. I would hope they wouldn’t have to convince the selection committee with the win today that they deserve to be in the CFP, but it might take that.”

Bachmeier appeared to injure an ankle on BYU’s opening possession, and his limited mobility played a role in a season-low 63 yards rushing for the Cougars. But so did Texas Tech’s defense, one of the nation’s best. BYU’s two lowest rushing totals this season — and the only two of less than 100 yards — came against the Red Raiders.

“I’m not on the playoff committee, but I can tell you one thing, who’s played the best team in the country twice? We have,” coach Kalani Sitake said after already having declared where he thinks the Red Raiders should be ranked. “And does that mean that you’re not one of the best 12? I have no idea. I don’t make those decisions. But others will find out. That’s the great thing about the playoffs. Everybody else will find out what we had to go against.”

If receiver Chase Roberts were making a case for his team, he would point to a 13-7 halftime deficit — and a missed field goal that could have pulled the Cougars within three points to start the second half. All four BYU turnovers followed.

“I have a lot of confidence in my guys when we don’t turn the ball over and we’re able to play together, then we’re hard to beat,” Roberts said. “So let’s just see what happens. I know it’s hard. I know we’re building, too, as a program and whatever happens, I think we’re ready to take it on.”

Roberts, a senior, later said that includes the bowl bid that would come with a CFP snub.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.