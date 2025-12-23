Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl Winners

Dec. 23, 2025 — Louisville 27, Toledo 22 Dec. 18, 2024 — James Madison 27, Western Kentucky 17 Dec. 23,…

Dec. 23, 2025 — Louisville 27, Toledo 22

Dec. 18, 2024 — James Madison 27, Western Kentucky 17

Dec. 23, 2023 — USF 45, Syracuse 0

Dec. 20, 2022 — Toledo 21, Liberty 19

Dec. 18, 2021 — W. Kentucky 59, Appalachian St 38

Dec. 22, 2020 — BYU 49, UCF 23

Dec. 21, 2019 — Florida Atlantic 52, SMU 28

Dec. 18, 2018 — UAB 37, N. Illinois 13

Dec. 19, 2017 — FAU 50, Akron 3

Dec. 20, 2016 — Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31

Dec. 22, 2015 — Toledo 32, Temple 17

Dec. 23, 2014 — Marshall 52, Northern Illinois 23

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.