Big 12 has rematch of 11-1 teams, likely only way both to CFP is if BYU beats Texas Tech this time

The Big 12 championship game is a rematch of 11-1 teams, yet likely the only way both of them get into the College Football Playoff is if No. 11 BYU beats No. 5 Texas Tech this time.

Texas Tech appears to be a lock for the 12-team playoff no matter what happens Saturday. Win and the Red Raiders, who are poised to move into the top four of the CFP’s final weekly rankings that come out Tuesday, probably get a first-round bye and go directly to one of the four quarterfinal games.

“Both programs are not only worthy of competing in the Big 12 title (game), but they both deserve to be in the CFP based on their resumes and their bodies of work,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said Monday. “Texas Tech’s terrific season has them firm in the CFP. No doubt. … BYU’s body of work at 11-1 is being undervalued by the CFP committee.”

BYU’s only loss was 29-7 at Texas Tech on Nov. 8. But the Cougars were No. 11 in last week’s CFP rankings, and there is really no room for them to move up since the seven teams directly ahead of them also won to wrap up the regular season. And when the playoff bracket is put together Sunday, the 11th and 12th slots probably will be filled by two of three conference champions: ACC, American or Sun Belt.

“Let’s not look at logos, let’s look at resumes. Any blind resume comparison has BYU in the top 10. No question about it,” Yormark said. “In comparison with (No. 9) Notre Dame, as an example, BYU has a better overall record, better strength of record, and better strength of schedule.”

Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire feels the CFP committee has been “discounting” both Big 12 championship contenders in its rankings.

“We both should be in the playoffs. No matter what happens on Saturday, I think we’ve earned the right,” McGuire said. “I think we’re as good as anybody in the country.”

Texas A&M’s loss to Texas on Friday night opened the way for the Red Raiders to move into the CFP top four.

Texas Tech, one of the six teams that have been part of the Big 12 for all 30 seasons, is in the conference championship game for the first time. So is BYU, which joined the league in 2023 after 12 seasons as an independent.

The Big 12 got one team in the first 12-team playoff last season, when Arizona State was 12th in the final CFP rankings. But the Sun Devils got the No. 4 overall seed and a first-round bye as one of the top four highest ranked conference champions, then lost 39-31 to Texas in double overtime in the Peach Bowl quarterfinal game.

That seeding for Arizona State, along with Mountain West champion Boise State being No. 3, led to changes in the parameters for this season. While the top five highest ranked conference champions are still guaranteed playoff spots, the seedings will be more straightforward regardless of conference. But with those bottom spots likely filled by lower ranked conference champions, teams outside the top 10 are in a precarious position.

“I’m not much of a campaign guy for us during the season, but after the season and looking at everything, I do believe that, what commissioner Yormark and what Joey McGuire said, that we are a playoff-contending team,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “I’m looking forward to both teams representing the Big 12 in this playoff and doing it the right way. But I do know we have some work to do and some improvement to get to.”

After losing in Lubbock, the Cougars finished with wins over TCU, Cincinnati and UCF.

Texas Tech’s only loss was Oct. 18 without injured starting quarterback Behren Morton at Arizona State, which scored the winning touchdown with 34 seconds left right after the Red Raiders had scored two touchdowns in a span of 1 minute, 45 seconds. All of their wins have been by more than 20 points, and they have two shutouts in their current five-game winning streak — 42-0 over Oklahoma State, and 49-0 at West Virginia last weekend to wrap up the regular season.

