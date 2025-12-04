Big 12 coaches select BYU RB Martin and Texas Tech LB Rodriguez for top honors

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 coaches selected BYU running back LJ Martin as the league’s top offensive player and…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 coaches selected BYU running back LJ Martin as the league’s top offensive player and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez as the top defender before the two players go head to head in the conference championship game.

The awards determined by the votes of the league’s 16 coaches were announced Thursday, and include BYU’s Kalani Sitake being chosen by his peers as the top coach.

No. 5 Texas Tech (11-1, No. 4 CFP) and No. 11 BYU (11-1) play in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. The Cougars have at least 10 wins for the fourth time in six seasons, and their only loss this year was at Tech four weeks ago.

Martin is the Big 12 rushing leader with 1,229 yards (102.4 per game) and has run for 11 touchdowns.

Rodriguez is the first FBS player in 20 years to have five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions in the same season. He is fourth in the league with 104 tackles.

Texas Tech senior defensive end David Bailey, a transfer from Stanford who has an FBS-high 12 1/2 sacks, was named the defensive newcomer of the league. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was picked as the offensive newcomer.

The top freshmen, according to the coaches’ votes, are BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier on offense and Oklahoma State linebacker Wendell Gregory on defense.

