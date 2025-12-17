BC’s Bryce Steele, who fought cancer to keep playing, is 1 of 3 Comeback Player of the Year winners

Boston College linebacker Bryce Steele, who overcame several bouts with cancer to continue playing football, was one of three winners…

Boston College linebacker Bryce Steele, who overcame several bouts with cancer to continue playing football, was one of three winners of college football’s Comeback Player of the Year Award announced Wednesday.

Also honored were Liberty defensive back Christian Bodnar, who resumed his career this season after recovering from brain inflammation caused by his immune system’s overreaction to a prior infection, and South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown, who broke his leg in 2024 and returned to lead the nation in total offense this season.

Since 2018, the Comeback Player of the Year Award has recognized college football players for overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances. The award is voted on by Associated Press Top 25 voters and sports information directors from around the country. The players will honored at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

Steele, a fifth-year senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Boston College continued to recruit him even though he didn’t play his junior season in high school. He underwent surgery and radiation and, despite dealing with recurrences in 2021 and 2022, was able to emerge as a promising player for the Eagles.

In 2023, a routine scan revealed cancer spreading across the lining of his chest wall. It was recommended he undergo a career-ending surgery, but he instead chose to go through aggressive chemotherapy. The treatment resulted in only minimal improvement, and he underwent a 15-hour surgery in October 2023, losing part of his diaphragm and spending weeks relearning to walk and breathe.

He resumed training in late 2023 and eventually was able to return to practice and for the final four games in 2024. Steele played in nine games this season, starting two, and made 16 tackles, recovered a fumble, broke up a pass and had a quarterback hurry.

Bodnar, a redshirt sophomore from Brandon, Florida, fell ill in the middle of the 2024 season with post-infectious encephalitis. The condition causes the immune system to go into overdrive while reacting to a routine illness and attack the central nervous system. Brain swelling left him unable to walk, and he was hospitalized for a week. He wasn’t medically cleared until January. He regained his starting job this season, started all 12 games and made 44 tackles.

Brown, a senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, had his breakout 2024 season ended by a broken leg. He missed the last eight games and went through a rehabilitation process that had him spending six hours a day working to restore strength and mobility.

He returned this season to lead the Bulls to wins over ranked opponents Boise State and Florida on the way to a 9-3 record. His 347.2 yards per game in total offense and 42 touchdowns responsible for (28 passing, 14 rushing) lead the nation.

