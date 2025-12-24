Bangura rushes for 149 yards and a TD as Ohio beats UNLV 17-10 in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sieh Bangura rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown and Ohio beat UNLV 17-10 on Tuesday…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) —

Sieh Bangura rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown and Ohio beat UNLV 17-10 on Tuesday night to win the Frisco Bowl.

The Bobcats (9-4) have won their last seven bowl games — dating to 2017 — after losing eight of their first 10.

Defensive coordinator and interim head coach John Hauser led Ohio to this victory after head coach Brian Smith was fired earlier in the month for having an affair with an undergraduate student.

Ohio’s Parker Navarro had a 5-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper five minutes into the second quarter for the only score of the first half. The lead was 6-0 after David Dellenbach’s extra-point kick hit the right upright.

UNLV (10-4) had a first down on the Bobcats’ 33-yard line with 32 second left, but DJ Walker picked off an Anthony Colandrea pass in the end zone to keep it 6-0.

BOCA RATON BOWL

LOUISVILLE 27, TOLEDO 22

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Miller Moss closed his college career by throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns, Isaac Brown ran for a pair of scores — including a 53-yarder in the final minutes — and Louisville topped Toledo.

Keyjuan Brown rushed for 112 yards, Treyshun Hurry and Antonio Meeks had touchdown catches and Moss completed 16 of 24 passes for the Cardinals (9-4), who survived a wild fourth quarter to finish their season with back-to-back wins.

Toledo (8-5) got three points from its first eight possessions, then scored 17 points in three possessions in the fourth — nearly rallying from an 18-point deficit. Avery Smith ran a blocked extra point back for 2 points with 5:03 left, and Chip Trayanum scored on a 3-yard run on the ensuing possession to get the Rockets within 27-22.

Kalieb Osborne completed 17 of 28 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown for Toledo, which played under an interim coach, Robert Weiner, after Jason Candle departed for UConn earlier this month.

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

WESTERN KENTUCKY 27, SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 16

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Maverick McIvor came off the bench to lead three second-half touchdown drives and Western Kentucky rallied to beat Southern Mississippi.

Head coach Tyson Helton has led the Hilltoppers (9-4) to a bowl game in seven straight seasons, winning five of them.

McIvor completed 12 of 19 passes for 199 yards with one interception and rushed for a season-high 48 yards and a score on eight carries. Matthew Henry had seven receptions for 126 yards. Jack Cannon kicked two field goals.

Braylon Braxton threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Tychaun Chapman in the first quarter and Creighton Wilbanks kicked two field goals in the second to help the Golden Eagles (7-6) take a 13-6 lead into halftime.

Southern Miss piled up 265 yards in the first half, while holding Western Kentucky to 84. The Hilltoppers outgained the Golden Eagles 338-112 after halftime.

Freshman quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. completed 9 of 20 passes for 65 yards with an interception for Western Kentucky before leaving right before halftime after taking a hard hit.

McIvor, who hadn’t played since starting the first seven games, led the second-half charge.

McIvor capped an eight-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to tie it 13-all midway through the third quarter before Wilbanks kicked a 41-yard field goal to put Southern Miss up 16-13 he

