Arizona Bowl Winners

Dec. 27, 2025 — Fresno State 18, Miami (Ohio) 3

Dec. 28, 2024 — Miami (Ohio) 43, Colorado State 17

Dec. 30, 2023 — Wyoming 16, Toledo 15

Dec. 31, 2022 — Ohio 30, Wyoming 27, OT

Dec. 31, 2021 — Boise State vs. Central Michigan, Cancelled for Covid-19 protocol

Dec. 31, 2020 — Ball State 34, No. 19 San Jose State 13

Dec. 31, 2019 — Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17

Dec. 29, 2018 — Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13, OT

Dec. 29, 2017 — New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT

Dec. 30, 2016 — Air Force 45, South Alabama 21

Dec. 29, 2015 — Nevada 28, Colorado State 23

