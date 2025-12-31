Arch Manning runs and passes Texas past Michigan in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Arch Manning put on a show for Texas in the shadow of the College Football Playoff.…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Arch Manning put on a show for Texas in the shadow of the College Football Playoff.

Manning became the first player in the Citrus Bowl’s 80-year history to run and throw for 150 yards each, helping No. 14 Texas beat No. 18 Michigan 41-27 on Wednesday.

Manning gave Texas (10-3) the lead with a 30-yard pass down the sideline to Kaliq Locckett with 6:54 to play. He then took advantage of a possession set up by an interception to run for 60 yards up the middle for an insurance touchdown.

As the Longhorns had all season, they stayed the course and rebounded late to make a statement.

“It meant a lot. Just staying the course and continuing to compete,” Manning said. “We had a month of preparation before this. It was cool to cap it off the way we did.”

Manning was 21 for 34 for 224 yards passing and two touchdowns. He added 155 yards on nine carries and another two rushing touchdowns. He fell one touchdown shy of tying uncle Peyton Manning’s five touchdowns for Tennessee in a win over Northwestern in the 1997 Citrus Bowl.

Manning was the first player to rush for 150 yards in the game since Marcus Murphy rushed for 157 yards for Missouri in 2015.

The Manning put his name next to his uncle’s in this bowl game’s history. But the bowl victory has him eyeing something bigger.

“Nothing against the Citrus Bowl, but I think he played in it twice,” Manning said. “I don’t want to have to play in it twice.”

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.