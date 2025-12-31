Altmeyer accounts for 2 TD, Olano kicks winner as Illinois beats Tennessee 30-28 in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MUSIC CITY BOWL Luke Altmeyer accounted for two touchdowns, Leon Lowery Jr. recovered a fumble for…

Luke Altmeyer accounted for two touchdowns, Leon Lowery Jr. recovered a fumble for a touchdown, and David Olano made three field goals, including the game-winner, in Illinois’ 30-28 win over Tennessee in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl on Tuesday.

Olano kicked the winner from 29 yards out as time expired after the Fighting Illini (9-4) went 69 yards in 10 plays — highlighted by a 28-yard carry from Aiden Laughery — then knelt down the ball three times. Olano made 30- and 28-yard field goals earlier.

Altmeyer was 20-of-33 passing for 196 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter and a 2-yard touchdown rush in the third. The Fighting Illini had 221 yards on the ground, with Laughery’s 77 leading the way.

Joe Barna’s strip-sack of Joey Aguilar at the Volunteers’ 11-yard line led to Lowery’s recovery and touchdown to give the Fighting Illini a 10-point lead at the 11:48 mark of the third quarter.

The Volunteers (8-5) responded with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a fourth-and-1 touchdown run from DeSean Bishop. Bishop scored again on the next drive, this time on a 12-yard carry. He had 93 yards rushing.

Joakim Dodson muffed, then returned a kick 94 yards for a touchdown with 4:58 remaining to give Tennessee its first lead since the 6:16 mark of the first quarter.

ALAMO BOWL

TCU 30, NO. 16 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 27, OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ken Seals passed for 258 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime as TCU rallied to beat Southern California.

After being sacked for a 10-yard loss on second down, Seals was facing third-and-20 from the 35 when he found running back Jeremy Payne with a short toss in the left flat. Payne caught the ball at the line of scrimmage and wriggled past four defenders, breaking multiple tackles as he bolted down the sideline into the end zone.

A sixth-year senior completing his collegiate career, Seals was named Offensive MVP for leading his hometown team to victory.

Payne had six catches for 50 yards and the game-ending touchdown. He also rushed for 73 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

Seals directed a 13-play, 59-yard drive in the final 2:44 of regulation to force overtime on a 27-yard field goal by Kyle Lemmermann as time expired.

It was the fourth overtime in the bowl’s 33-year history.

TCU (9-4) limited USC (9-4) to a field goal on the opening possession of OT despite incurring a pass-interference call in the end zone that gave the Trojans a first down at the 2-yard line.

Trojans junior quarterback Jayden Maiava passed for 280 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions.

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

LOUISIANA TECH 23, COASTAL CAROLINA 14

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Trey Kukuk followed his fourth-quarter touchdown pass with a big run to set up Andrew Burnette’s go-ahead plunge in a 17-point fourth quarter, and Louisiana Tech rallied to beat Coastal Carolina.

Louisiana Tech (8-5) trailed 14-6 heading to the fourth quarter before Kukuk and Marlion Jackson teamed up for a 52-yard score on a first-down pass. The two-point pass failed and Lousiana Tech trailed 14-12 with 11:45 remaining.

Louisiana Tech forced a punt that Dedrick Latulas returned 25 yards to the Chanticleers’ 49-yard line before an unnecessary roughness penalty was tacked on. Kukuk raced 29 yards to the 5 on first down and Burnette ran it in from a yard out two plays later. Kukuk passed to Burnette for two points for a 20-14 lead with 8:09 remaining.

Tad Hudson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Knicely in the first quarter and a 16-yarder to Robby Washington in the second to put the Chanticleers up 14-3 at halftime.

Coastal Carolina outgained Louisiana Tech 248-104 in a first half that saw the two teams flagged for 17 penalties — 10 by the Chanticleers. It was the most penalties in any first half of a FBS game this season.

Freshman Kaegan Kent kicked his first two collegiate field goals and teammate John Hoyet Chance added a 51-yarder for the Bulldogs.

